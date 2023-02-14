Suga — first BTS member to launch solo tour — headed to Rosemont for three shows

BTS member Suga has announced his first solo tour — the first by any member of the Grammy Award-winning Korean supergroup — which includes three shows in Rosemont.

The world tour, announced Tuesday and billed under both Suga and his stage moniker Agust D, kicks off its U.S. dates April 26 in New York, and arrives at the Allstate Arena (6920 N. Mannheim) for concerts on May 3, 5 and 6.

There are two ticket registration options already in the works via ticketmaster.com; registration online by 9 p.m. Feb. 23 is required for both options:

— According to the official release, once registered, Army Members (BTS fan club members) can participate in a Verified Fan presale from 3 to 10 p.m. March 1. If all tickets are sold during this presale round, there will be no General Verified Fans onsale offered.

— The registered General Verified Fan presale (for non-fan club members) will take place from 3 to 10 p.m. March 2 (pending ticket availability from the Army Members round).

And finally, any remaining tickets from the previous two pre-sale rounds will go on sale to the general public starting at 3 p.m. March 2.

Complete ticketing registration and information is available at ticketmaster.com.

Fellow BTS member J-Hope made history last July when he headlined his first-ever solo set, with a closing night show at Lollapalooza, making him the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival.

Here are the U.S. tour dates for the Suga/Agust D tour (as announced Tuesday):

April 26 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

April 27 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

April 29 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

May 3 – Rosemont – Allstate Arena

May 5 – Rosemont – Allstate Arena

May 6 Rosemont – Allstate Arena

May 10 – Los Angeles – Kia Forum

May 11 Los Angeles – Kia Forum

May 14 – Los Angeles– Kia Forum

May 16 – Oakland – Oakland Arena

May 17 – Oakland – Oakland Arena

