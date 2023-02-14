The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
   
Kenwood’s Chris Riddle, right, defends as Simeon’s Sam Lewis shoots.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Tuesday, February 14, 2023

BIG NORTHERN

Rockford Christian at Rockford Lutheran, 7:00

Stillman Valley at Genoa-Kingston. 7:00

CATHOLIC LEAGUE - BLUE

St. Rita at Leo, 7:00

DU PAGE VALLEY

DeKalb at Neuqua Valley, 7:00

Naperville Central at Metea Valley, 7:00

Waubonsie Valley at Naperville North, 7:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Joliet Catholic at Benet, 7:00

Marist at Marian Catholic, 7:00

Notre Dame at Nazareth, 7:00

St. Viator at St. Patrick, 7:00

FOX VALLEY

Burlington Central at McHenry, 7:00

Crystal Lake Central at Cary-Grove, 7:00

Hampshire at Crystal Lake South, 7:00

Huntley at Dundee-Crown, 7:00

Prairie Ridge at Jacobs, 7:00

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Coal City at Lisle, 6:45

Manteno at Herscher, 7:00

Peotone at Wilmington, 7:00

Reed-Custer at Streator, 6:45

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Elgin Academy at Northridge, 6:00

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Morris at Kaneland, 7:00

Ottawa at Sandwich, 6:45

Rochelle at LaSalle-Peru, 7:00

Sycamore at Plano, 7:00

LITTLE TEN

DePue at Leland, 5:30

Hiawatha at Indian Creek, 6:45

IMSA at Hinckley-Big Rock, 6:45

LaMoille at Earlville, 7:00

Newark at Somonauk, 7:00

METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE

Aurora Christian at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:00

Chicago Christian at IC Catholic, 7:30

Wheaton Academy at St. Francis, 7:00

METRO SUBURBAN - RED

Aurora Central at Westmont, 7:30

Elmwood Park at Ridgewood, 7:00

McNamara at St. Edward, 7:30

NORTH SUBURBAN

Stevenson at Mundelein, 7:00

Waukegan at Libertyville, 5:30

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC

South Beloit at Westminster Christian, 7:00

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY

Antioch at Round Lake, 7:00

Grant at Lakes, 7:00

Grayslake North at North Chicago, 7:00

Wauconda at Grayslake Central, 7:00

SOUTHLAND

Rich at Kankakee, 6:30

Thornridge at Bloom, 6:30

Thornton at Crete-Monee, 6:00

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST

Plainfield Central at Joliet Central, 6:30

Plainfield East at Romeoville, 6:30

Plainfield South at Joliet West, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - WEST

Plainfield North at Oswego East, 6:30

West Aurora at Minooka, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - BLUE

Homewood-Flossmoor at Lockport, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - RED

Bradley-Bourbonnais at Andrew, 6:00

Lincoln-Way Central at Lincoln-Way West, 6:30

TRI-COUNTY

Henry-Senachwine at Woodland, 7:00

Lowpoint-Washburn at Dwight, 7:00

Midland at Marquette, 7:00

Roanoke-Benson at Putnam County, 7:00

UPSTATE EIGHT

Fenton at East Aurora, 6:30

Glenbard East at Bartlett, 7:00

South Elgin at Elgin, 7:00

West Chicago at Streamwood, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD

Addison Trail at Downers Grove South, 6:00

Hinsdale South at Willowbrook, 6:00

Proviso East at Leyden, 6:30

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Glenbard West at Hinsdale Central, 7:30

Lyons at Proviso West, 6:00

York at Oak Park-River Forest, 6:30

NON CONFERENCE

Aquin at Winnebago, 7:00

Bogan at Brother Rice, 6:00

Bremen at Jones, 6:30

Byron at Princeton, 7:00

Christian Liberty at Christian Heritage, 5:30

De La Salle at Kenwood, 6:00

Julian at South Shore, 5:00

Little Village at Agricultural Science, 5:00

Morrison at Oregon, 7:00

Oak Lawn at Thornwood, 6:30

Seneca at Serena, 7:00

Shepard at Kennedy, 7:00

Stagg at Lemont, 6:30

Taft at Downers Grove North, 7:30

Thornton Fr. South at Lake Forest Academy, 6:30

Yorkville at Lincoln-Way East, 6:30

CENTRAL SUBURBAN CROSSOVERS

Highland Park at Maine South, 7:00

Deerfield at Glenbrook South, 7:00

Maine East at Niles West, 7:00

Maine West at Glenbrook North, 7:00

Vernon Hills at Evanston, 7:00

CHICAGO PREP TOURNAMENT

Semi-Finals

Ida Crown vs. Walther Lutheran

Hope Academy vs. Christ the King

METRO PREP TOURNAMENT

Semi-Finals

Hinsdale Adventist at Universal, 5:30

Islamic Foundation at CPSA, 5:30

MID SUBURBAN CROSSOVERS

Barrington at Wheeling, 7:00

Conant at Buffalo Grove, 7:00

Fremd at Hersey, 7:00

Hoffman Estates at Elk Grove, 7:00

Schaumburg at Prospect, 7:00

RIVER VALLEY TOURNAMENT

Tri-Point vs. Grace Christian

Illinois Lutheran at Gardner-So. Wilmington, 7:00

Donovan at Momence, 7:00

Clifton Central at Grant Park, 5:30

Championship

St. Anne at Beecher, 7:00

