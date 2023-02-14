Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

Tuesday, February 14, 2023
BIG NORTHERN
Rockford Christian at Rockford Lutheran, 7:00
Stillman Valley at Genoa-Kingston. 7:00
CATHOLIC LEAGUE - BLUE
St. Rita at Leo, 7:00
DU PAGE VALLEY
DeKalb at Neuqua Valley, 7:00
Naperville Central at Metea Valley, 7:00
Waubonsie Valley at Naperville North, 7:00
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Joliet Catholic at Benet, 7:00
Marist at Marian Catholic, 7:00
Notre Dame at Nazareth, 7:00
St. Viator at St. Patrick, 7:00
FOX VALLEY
Burlington Central at McHenry, 7:00
Crystal Lake Central at Cary-Grove, 7:00
Hampshire at Crystal Lake South, 7:00
Huntley at Dundee-Crown, 7:00
Prairie Ridge at Jacobs, 7:00
ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT
Coal City at Lisle, 6:45
Manteno at Herscher, 7:00
Peotone at Wilmington, 7:00
Reed-Custer at Streator, 6:45
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
Elgin Academy at Northridge, 6:00
INTERSTATE EIGHT
Morris at Kaneland, 7:00
Ottawa at Sandwich, 6:45
Rochelle at LaSalle-Peru, 7:00
Sycamore at Plano, 7:00
LITTLE TEN
DePue at Leland, 5:30
Hiawatha at Indian Creek, 6:45
IMSA at Hinckley-Big Rock, 6:45
LaMoille at Earlville, 7:00
Newark at Somonauk, 7:00
METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE
Aurora Christian at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:00
Chicago Christian at IC Catholic, 7:30
Wheaton Academy at St. Francis, 7:00
METRO SUBURBAN - RED
Aurora Central at Westmont, 7:30
Elmwood Park at Ridgewood, 7:00
McNamara at St. Edward, 7:30
NORTH SUBURBAN
Stevenson at Mundelein, 7:00
Waukegan at Libertyville, 5:30
NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC
South Beloit at Westminster Christian, 7:00
NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY
Antioch at Round Lake, 7:00
Grant at Lakes, 7:00
Grayslake North at North Chicago, 7:00
Wauconda at Grayslake Central, 7:00
SOUTHLAND
Rich at Kankakee, 6:30
Thornridge at Bloom, 6:30
Thornton at Crete-Monee, 6:00
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST
Plainfield Central at Joliet Central, 6:30
Plainfield East at Romeoville, 6:30
Plainfield South at Joliet West, 6:30
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - WEST
Plainfield North at Oswego East, 6:30
West Aurora at Minooka, 6:30
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - BLUE
Homewood-Flossmoor at Lockport, 6:30
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - RED
Bradley-Bourbonnais at Andrew, 6:00
Lincoln-Way Central at Lincoln-Way West, 6:30
TRI-COUNTY
Henry-Senachwine at Woodland, 7:00
Lowpoint-Washburn at Dwight, 7:00
Midland at Marquette, 7:00
Roanoke-Benson at Putnam County, 7:00
UPSTATE EIGHT
Fenton at East Aurora, 6:30
Glenbard East at Bartlett, 7:00
South Elgin at Elgin, 7:00
West Chicago at Streamwood, 7:00
WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD
Addison Trail at Downers Grove South, 6:00
Hinsdale South at Willowbrook, 6:00
Proviso East at Leyden, 6:30
WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER
Glenbard West at Hinsdale Central, 7:30
Lyons at Proviso West, 6:00
York at Oak Park-River Forest, 6:30
NON CONFERENCE
Aquin at Winnebago, 7:00
Bogan at Brother Rice, 6:00
Bremen at Jones, 6:30
Byron at Princeton, 7:00
Christian Liberty at Christian Heritage, 5:30
De La Salle at Kenwood, 6:00
Julian at South Shore, 5:00
Little Village at Agricultural Science, 5:00
Morrison at Oregon, 7:00
Oak Lawn at Thornwood, 6:30
Seneca at Serena, 7:00
Shepard at Kennedy, 7:00
Stagg at Lemont, 6:30
Taft at Downers Grove North, 7:30
Thornton Fr. South at Lake Forest Academy, 6:30
Yorkville at Lincoln-Way East, 6:30
CENTRAL SUBURBAN CROSSOVERS
Highland Park at Maine South, 7:00
Deerfield at Glenbrook South, 7:00
Maine East at Niles West, 7:00
Maine West at Glenbrook North, 7:00
Vernon Hills at Evanston, 7:00
CHICAGO PREP TOURNAMENT
Semi-Finals
Ida Crown vs. Walther Lutheran
Hope Academy vs. Christ the King
METRO PREP TOURNAMENT
Semi-Finals
Hinsdale Adventist at Universal, 5:30
Islamic Foundation at CPSA, 5:30
MID SUBURBAN CROSSOVERS
Barrington at Wheeling, 7:00
Conant at Buffalo Grove, 7:00
Fremd at Hersey, 7:00
Hoffman Estates at Elk Grove, 7:00
Schaumburg at Prospect, 7:00
RIVER VALLEY TOURNAMENT
Tri-Point vs. Grace Christian
Illinois Lutheran at Gardner-So. Wilmington, 7:00
Donovan at Momence, 7:00
Clifton Central at Grant Park, 5:30
Championship
St. Anne at Beecher, 7:00