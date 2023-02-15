The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Arrest warrant issued for former MTV star accused of making arrangements to have sex with underage girl

Connor N. Smith, 32, was actually communicating with a Lake County sheriff’s detective posing as a girl under the age of 15, authorities said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
LakeCounty.jpeg

Connor N. Smith

Lake County sheriff’s office

An arrest warrant has been issued for a former MTV star accused of making arrangements to have sex with an underage girl, according to the Lake County sheriff's office.

Connor N. Smith, 32, was actually communicating with a sheriff’s detective posing as a girl under the age of 15, the office said.

Smith sent the detective sexually explicit images and videos of himself, then made arrangements to meet for sex, the sheriff’s office said.

On Feb. 9, Smith drove to the arrangement meeting but fled when police moved in to arrest him, the office said. The next day, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

It charges him with traveling to meet a minor, grooming and disseminating harmful material, all felonies. A Lake County judge ordered him held on $1 million bond when arrested.

As of Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said Smith indicated he would surrender but was not in custody. He lives in Orland Park.

Smith appeared on MTV’s “Are You the One?” in 2015.

