The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Nation/World News Metro/State

1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at El Paso, Texas shopping mall; 1 suspect in is custody

Cielo Vista Mall, where the attack occurred, is across a large parking lot from a Walmart where 23 people were killed in a race-based shooting in 2019.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE 1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at El Paso, Texas shopping mall; 1 suspect in is custody
Law enforcement agents are seen at an entrance of a shopping mall, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in El Paso, Texas. Police say one person was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting at Cielo Vista Mall. One person has been taken into custody, El Paso police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Gomez said. (AP Photo/Andrés Leighton) ORG XMIT: TXAL104

Authorities at the entrance to the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas, where a shooting occurred Wednesday evening. One person is in custody.

AP Photos

EL PASO, Texas — Police in El Paso, Texas, say one person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting Wednesday in a shopping mall.

One person has been taken into custody, El Paso police Sgt. Robert Gomez said. No immediate information was given about that person.

Police were looking for another person who could have been involved, Gomez said. No description was given.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, Gomez said, but he could not provide more information about that.

“It’s too early to speculate on motive,” he said.

The three who were wounded were taken to local hospitals, Gomez said.

University Medical Center in El Paso said in a statement that two male gunshot victims were being treated there. They were in critical condition.

The condition of the third victim was not immediately known.

Gomez said police believe the scene is secure and that officers are sweeping through the mall to verify that.

“This is a large scene,” Gomez said. “It’s going to take some time to clear the mall.”

Authorities have set up a reunification center at a nearby high school.

Police earlier said the shooting was reported at the shopping mall’s food court.

Wednesday’s shooting at the Cielo Vista Mall happened in a busy shopping area and across a large parking lot from a Walmart where 23 people were killed in a racist attack in 2019.

The United States has seen dozens of people killed in mass shootings so far in 2023, most recently Monday at Michigan State University, where three students were killed and five more were wounded. In January, 11 people were killed in the Los Angeles-area city of Monterey Park as they welcomed the Lunar New Year at a dance hall popular with older Asian Americans.

In 2022, more than 600 mass shootings occurred in the U.S. in which at least four people were killed or wounded, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

___

Next Up In News
Chicago Audubon Society calls for a name change, moving away from ties to naturalist
Pro-Ukraine demonstrators denounce Joffrey Ballet’s production of ‘Anna Karenina’
Pritzker proposes budget with nearly $1 billion boost for students — from preschool to college
Attorney for woman accused of killing, dismembering landlord demands trial, says client was framed
Chicago Bears fans react to team closing on Arlington Park property: ‘I love it.’
‘A great injustice’: Property tax hikes lead to protests, workshops to help homeowners lower bills
The Latest
**FILE** This print showing Ivory-billed Woodpeckers, from an engraving by John J. Audubon, was released by the Massachusetts Audubon Society in 2000. The ivory-billed woodpecker, thought to be extinct, has reportedly been sighted in eastern Arkansas, a Cornell University researcher says in a paper released Thursday, April 28, 2005. John W. Fitzpatrick of Cornell University said there have been several independent sightings of a
Chicago
Chicago Audubon Society calls for a name change, moving away from ties to naturalist
The Chicago Audubon Society, an environmental organization, wants to cut associations with John Audubon, a naturalist who engaged in ‘scientific racism.’
By Sun-Times Wire
 
AP23047102656514.jpg
Bulls
Bulls blow 24-point lead against Pacers, extending skid to five games
LaVine led the way with a game-high 35 points to complement his 11 rebounds and seven assists,
By Annie Costabile
 
About 50 pro-Ukrainian activists protested outside the Lyric Opera of Chicago over the showing of Joffrey Ballet’s “Anna Karenina.” The gathering was mostly peaceful, but there were a few heated exchanges between opera fans and demonstrators. The Joffrey dedicated the performance to Ukraine.
Dance
Pro-Ukraine demonstrators denounce Joffrey Ballet’s production of ‘Anna Karenina’
The Joffrey has stood firm in its decision to stage Yuri Possokhov’s “Anna Karenina,” based on the novel by Russian author Leo Tolstoy, despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
By Kade Heather
 
The Maple Leafs blew past the Blackhawks 5-2 on Wednesday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ struggles in Canada continue in blowout loss to Maple Leafs
A 5-2 defeat Wednesday, in which the Hawks were unable to overcome an early Leafs blitz, marked their third straight loss by three or more goals on this road trip.
By Ben Pope
 
Palatine basketball players react as they are presented with the trophy after winning the game against Rolling Meadows.
High School Basketball
Palatine shocks Rolling Meadows, wins MSL title for the first time in 30 years
Palatine fans engulfed their team to celebrate the school’s first Mid-Suburban League championship in 30 years.
By Michael O’Brien
 