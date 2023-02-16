The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 16, 2023
Winter storm expected to hit Chicago area with snow, sleet and possibly freezing rain throughout the day Thursday

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the National Weather Service warned. “Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning and afternoon commutes.”

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A snow plower is parked in the Edgewater neighborhood a year ago, Feb. 16, 2021.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A winter storm is expected to hit the Chicago area with snow, sleet and possibly freezing rain throughout the day Thursday with strong gusting winds.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Lake and McHenry counties from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m., with 4 to 7 inches of snow possible, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory has been issued from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. for Cook, DuPage, Will, Grundy, Kane, Kendall and LaSalle counties, with 1 to 3 inches of snow possible as well as some ice accumulations, 

Winds gusts as high as 40 mph are possible.

The evening rush hour could be the worst as temperatures hover around freezing and the precipitation turns to all snow, the weather service said.

The low overnight will be around 20 and the high Friday will be around 27 with sunny skies, the weather service said.

