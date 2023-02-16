Man’s body recovered from Chicago River on Southwest Side

A man’s body was pulled from the Chicago River near Archer Heights on the Southwest Side on Thursday.
The Chicago Police Marine Unit recovered the body from the water about 2:10 p.m. in the 3700 block of South Pulaski Road, Chicago police said. His age was not known.
Detectives are conducting a death investigation.
No further information was available.
