Thursday, February 16, 2023
Man’s body recovered from Chicago River on Southwest Side

The body was pulled from the water about 2:10 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of South Pulaski Road.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man’s body was pulled from the Chicago River near Archer Heights on the Southwest Side on Thursday.

The Chicago Police Marine Unit recovered the body from the water about 2:10 p.m. in the 3700 block of South Pulaski Road, Chicago police said. His age was not known.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation.

No further information was available.

