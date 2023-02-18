The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 19, 2023
CTA Blue Line L track weekend work will shut Belmont, Logan Square, California stations

The busy stations will be entirely or partially closed on weekends from this coming weekend perhaps until late May.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A CTA Blue Line heading towards Forest Park.

Brian Ernst / Sun-Times

Travelers heading to O’Hare Airport on weekends should budget extra time as the CTA plans to close three Blue Line L stations for track work starting next weekend.

The Belmont, Logan Square and California stations will remain either entirely or partially closed on weekends possibly until late May, according to the transit agency, which says crews will replace the 50-year-old Belmont crossover that allows trains to be moved between tracks.

The work is to be done mostly between 10 p.m. Fridays and 4 a.m. Mondays, with shuttle buses provided between the Addison and Western stations on the Blue Line’s O’Hare branch.

