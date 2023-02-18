CTA Blue Line L track weekend work will shut Belmont, Logan Square, California stations

Travelers heading to O’Hare Airport on weekends should budget extra time as the CTA plans to close three Blue Line L stations for track work starting next weekend.

The Belmont, Logan Square and California stations will remain either entirely or partially closed on weekends possibly until late May, according to the transit agency, which says crews will replace the 50-year-old Belmont crossover that allows trains to be moved between tracks.

The work is to be done mostly between 10 p.m. Fridays and 4 a.m. Mondays, with shuttle buses provided between the Addison and Western stations on the Blue Line’s O’Hare branch.

