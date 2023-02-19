The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 19, 2023
Tom Sizemore in critical condition after suffering brain aneurysm

Sizemore, 61, has acted in films including "Saving Private Ryan," "Heat" and "Black Hawk Down." He also has had a history of drug abuse and run-ins with law enforcement.

By  Associated Press
   
In this Aug. 11, 2014 file photo, actor Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The Expendables 3" in Los Angeles.

In this Aug. 11, 2014 file photo, actor Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of “The Expendables 3” in Los Angeles.

AP

LOS ANGELES — Tom Sizemore is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm, a representative for the actor said Sunday.

Sizemore suffered the aneurysm around 2 a.m. Saturday at his home in Los Angeles. He was hospitalized in intensive care, his manager Charles Lago said. Lago described Sizemore’s condition “a wait and see situation.”

Sizemore, 61, has acted in films including “Saving Private Ryan,” “Heat” and “Black Hawk Down.” He also has had a history of drug abuse and run-ins with law enforcement.

Sizemore was convicted of domestic violence in 2003 against his girlfriend, Heidi Fleiss. In 2006, he pleaded no contest to using methamphetamine outside a motel. Sizemore was arrested in Los Angeles in 2009 for suspected battery of a former spouse, and again in 2011 for the same offense. In 2018, a then 26-year-old actress filed a lawsuit against Sizemore, claiming he abused her as an 11-year-old during production on the film “Born Killers.” Sizemore denied it, and the suit was later dismissed.

