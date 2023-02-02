The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 2, 2023
Whose cry of ‘enough is enough’ should carry more weight — gun owners or victims of gun violence?

The true victims in “the path of destruction” are not gun owners, but the innocent kids who have had their lives cut short because of the easy availability of weapons meant for battlefields

By  Letters to the Editor
   
A woman crouches down in prayer at a memorial for the victims of the July 4th shooting at the Port Clinton Square in downtown Highland Park, July 10, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

State Sen. Donald DeWitte’s op-ed on the refusal of sheriffs to enforce assault weapons laws has so many gaping holes, it is as if it has had such a weapon turned on itself.

Where to begin? DeWitte writes, “Unfortunately, it’s the men and women of law enforcement and law-abiding citizens who find themselves in the path of destruction.” Say what? A more jaw-dropping tone-deaf statement would be hard to fathom.

No, senator, the true victims in “the path of destruction” are not gun owners, but the innocent kids who have had their lives cut short because of the easy availability of weapons meant for battlefields — powerful enough to take down elephants — to anyone of legal age with money to plunk on a counter.

DeWitte goes on “…individuals who have done nothing other than go through the FOID card and background check process and legally purchase a firearm… now, under the new law, must register those legally purchased weapons.” Well, boo hoo. How horrible to have to register your gun as you would an automobile.

As for jaw-dropping statements, due to space constraints, I have saved the best for last. DeWitte, again: “The extremism in Springfield has reached a point where law enforcement personnel and law-abiding citizens are standing up and saying, ‘Enough is enough. No more.’” Say what, again? Where have I heard that cry before? Oh yes — from the tear-choked throats of those who have lost precious loved ones because of our nation’s sick love affair with guns.

I ask you, senator — I ask everyone: whose cry in the night of “enough is enough” should carry more weight? Those who feel their 2nd Amendment rights are being trampled upon —and for the last time, nobody is coming for your precious guns — or those who love children more?

Rob Hirsh, West Ridge

‘Good apple’ cops should speak up

Predictably, the ‘one bad apple’ argument has surfaced after the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police. The argument goes that the vast majority of police are good cops, and shouldn’t be held accountable for the misdeeds of the few. I would believe that, if we heard more from those good cops condemning the beating.

Also, where do the police unions stand on this beating? If the majority of officers are really good guys, prove it. Pressure your union leaders to very publicly condemn the violence. To be fair, I have read one letter from a retired police lieutenant who was sickened by what happened. Good for him, but is he the exception that proves the rule?

Richard Keslinke, Algonquin

