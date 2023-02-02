DeMar DeRozan earns sixth All-Star nod, second with Bulls

Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan earned his sixth All-Star nod Thursday night and his second straight in a Bulls uniform after being selected as an Eastern Conference reserve for the Feb. 19 showcase.

“You always want to see your guys get rewarded for their play and what they’ve done,” Billy Donovan said. “Obviously, it’s a prestigious honor. There are not that many guys that get a chance to be a part of it.”

In his second season with the Bulls, DeRozan’s field goal percentage is up. He’s shooting at a 51.1% clip compared to 50.4% last season, averaging 26.3 points, five assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

DeRozan was voted a starter for last year’s game. The league announced starters Jan. 26. With it came voting returns that showed DeRozan was voted sixth by fans, who account for 50% of the vote, fourth by players (25%) and 10th by media (25%.)

The Bulls are four games below .500, but DeRozan's All-Star-caliber play has been a bright spot.