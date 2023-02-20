5 hurt in River North traffic crash

Five people were hurt Sunday night in a traffic crash in River North.
About 8:30 p.m., officers saw a black Jeep running red lights in the 500 block of North Dearborn Street before it struck a silver sedan with four occupants, Chicago police said.
The occupants of the sedan were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where they were treated for minor injuries, police said.
The driver of the Jeep fled the scene but was placed into custody after a brief pursuit, officials said. He was taken to the same hospital for back pain.
He was issued citations for traffic violations.
