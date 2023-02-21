Ice warning for parts of Chicago area with freezing rain, sleet and thunderstorms forecast throughout Wednesday

An ice warning has been issued for parts of the Chicago area Wednesday as a winter storm is expected to bring freezing rain, sleet and thunderstorms throughout the day.

The warning is for Winnebago, Boone and McHenry counties until 6 a.m. Thursday, but the National Weather Service said there could be ice accumulation in other areas north of Interstate 88 and along Interstate 90. Up to half an inch of ice may accumulate.

“Tree damage and power outages are possible,” the weather service said. “The ice accumulation may also cause slick roads, with bridges and overpasses most susceptible.”

Heavy rains are expected in the afternoon throughout the area in the afternoon, possibly as much as 2 inches, with some flooding and damaging wind gusts up to 40 mph, the weather service said.

The high Wednesday is expected to be near 33 and the low around 31. Blustery, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. On Thursday, there is a slight chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 9 a.m. The high will be around 37.

