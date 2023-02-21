The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
News Weather Metro/State

Ice warning for parts of Chicago area with freezing rain, sleet and thunderstorms forecast throughout Wednesday

“Tree damage and power outages are possible,” the National Weather Service said. “The ice accumulation may also cause slick roads, with bridges and overpasses most susceptible.”

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
SHARE Ice warning for parts of Chicago area with freezing rain, sleet and thunderstorms forecast throughout Wednesday
A person walks on West Randolph Street in the Loop as snow and rain fall across the Chicago area in March 2022.

A person walks on West Randolph Street in the Loop as snow and rain fall across the Chicago area in March 2022.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file photo

An ice warning has been issued for parts of the Chicago area Wednesday as a winter storm is expected to bring freezing rain, sleet and thunderstorms throughout the day.

The warning is for Winnebago, Boone and McHenry counties until 6 a.m. Thursday, but the National Weather Service said there could be ice accumulation in other areas north of Interstate 88 and along Interstate 90. Up to half an inch of ice may accumulate.

“Tree damage and power outages are possible,” the weather service said. “The ice accumulation may also cause slick roads, with bridges and overpasses most susceptible.”

Heavy rains are expected in the afternoon throughout the area in the afternoon, possibly as much as 2 inches, with some flooding and damaging wind gusts up to 40 mph, the weather service said. 

The high Wednesday is expected to be near 33 and the low around 31. Blustery, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. On Thursday, there is a slight chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 9 a.m. The high will be around 37. 

Next Up In News
Person found dead in Little Village alley
Nine candidates between two neighboring South Side wards look to build businesses to reduce crime
Don Lemon to return to CNN, undergo ‘formal training’
Lyft driver killed in Near West Side shooting ‘was a loving and wonderful person’
Jen Psaki, former Biden administration spokesperson, to debut Sunday MSNBC show
City planning agency focuses on 6 La Salle Street renewal projects
The Latest
Shore anglers massed near the parking lot of the south side of Braidwood on opening day last year. Credit: Dale Bowman
Outdoors
Previewing fishing prospects for Braidwood Lake before opening day
Braidwood Lake, the cooling lake in southwestern Will County, has come a long way from as a fishing destination from 15 or 20 years ago.
By Dale Bowman
 
Police siren lights.
News
Person found dead in Little Village alley
The person, described only as a female, was found in the 2400 block of South Drake Avenue early Wednesday
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: If he’s watching gay porn secretly, is husband gay?
Wife wants to ask him about his search history, but then he would know she snooped.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
ptd3_301_012922_0163_a.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Party Down’ springs back up for hilarious Season 3
After 12 years, the sitcom’s all-star cast puts on the pink bow ties again and delivers fresh fare, and this course is especially satisfying.
By Richard Roeper
 
21st Ward candidates (clockwise from top left) Preston Brown, Kweli Kwaza, Daliah Goree, Ayana Clark, Cornell Dantzler, Ronnie Mosley and Larry Lloyd.
News
Nine candidates between two neighboring South Side wards look to build businesses to reduce crime
Though the field of candidates for the 21st Ward office has been cut in half, seven still remain, pushing alternatives to conventional policing, while in the nearby 18th Ward, only one candidate is challenging incumbent Ald. Derrick Curtis.
By Zack Miller
 