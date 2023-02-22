The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
‘Hamilton’ returning to Chicago this fall

The Broadway musical will be back after ending a record-setting “sit-down” run in the city.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
“Hamilton” fans wait in line to purchase tickets to show at the PrivateBank Theatre (now the CIBC Theatre) in 2016.

Sun-Times File Photo

Three years after ending a nearly 3 1/2-year run at the CIBC Theatre in Chicago, “Hamilton” is returning to the city this fall.

The return engagement of the Lin-Manuel Miranda Tony Award-winning production directed by Thomas Kail begins Sept. 13, this time at the James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph), it was announced Wednesday. The original Chicago run was also the first sit-down production staged outside of New York, playing 1,341 performances over the course of 171 weeks here. More than 2.6 millions theatergoers took in the show.  

“Hamilton” brought more than $250 million to the city every year over the course of its run, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on closing night of the production in 2020.

The show ushered in a new age in Broadway musicals, boasting a hugely diverse cast and score that blended hip-hop, jazz, R&B. The musical was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2016, and is based on Ron Chernow’s critically acclaimed biography of Alexander Hamilton.

Group tickets (10+ ) are now available by phone at (312) 977-1710. Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date. More information is available at broadwayinchicago.com.

