The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 29, 2024
Theater

Larissa FastHorse satirizes well-meaning theater artists with 'The Thanksgiving Play' at Steppenwolf

For her script about a misguided stage troupe, indigenous playwright watched school holiday pageants and saw a lot of turkeys.

By  Erica Thompson
   
SHARE Larissa FastHorse satirizes well-meaning theater artists with 'The Thanksgiving Play' at Steppenwolf
A self-proclaimed “Steppenwolf fan girl,” Larissa FastHorse says she's excited the company is presenting the Chicago premiere of her work "The Thanksgiving Play."

A self-proclaimed “Steppenwolf fan girl,” Larissa FastHorse says she’s excited the company is presenting the Chicago premiere of her work “The Thanksgiving Play.”

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Playwright Larissa FastHorse describes her research for “The Thanksgiving Play” as a “dark rabbit hole of weirdness.”

As she watched videos, studied teachers’ Pinterest boards and peeked in chat rooms, she was shocked by contemporary celebrations of Thanksgiving in schools. It was a far cry from her experience as an indigenous person in South Dakota. Growing up, she wasn’t surrounded by pilgrim iconography, and she didn’t participate in historically inaccurate pageants.

“I’d seen these things in movies and I thought it was a joke,” said FastHorse, 53, of the Sicangu Lakota Nation, who is a 2020-2025 MacArthur Fellow. “I thought it was some kooky Hollywood thing.”

Now, FastHorse is leaning into the absurdity with her satirical comedy about a well-meaning theater troupe’s attempt to stage an inoffensive Thanksgiving pageant.

“The Thanksgiving Play” has become one of the most-produced plays in the country. Last year, when it opened at New York’s Helen Hayes Theater, FastHorse became the first Native American woman to have a play produced on Broadway. On Thursday, the play had its Chicago premiere under the direction of Jess McLeod at the Steppenwolf Theatre, where it will run through June 2.

'The Thanksgiving Play'
When: Through June 2
Where: Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted St.
Tickets: $48-$64
Info: steppenwolf.org

FastHorse said she hopes the play conveys the ways in which well-intentioned white allies can be performative and ultimately ineffective. The Santa Monica-based writer also said she was intentional about including the accurate, and often untold, history of Thanksgiving.

“I work in a pretty narrow field of the American population,” she said. “In theater, the majority is well-meaning white people who are to the left [politically]. And they’re lovely people. But man, they just make so many mistakes.”

Those mistakes are reflected in the play’s four characters.

“They want to do well, but not if it costs them,” FastHorse said. “They want other people to have power, but: ‘As long as I don’t lose my power.’ ”

Steppenwolf ensemble member and Co-Artistic Director Audrey Francis commended FastHorse for masterfully combining a message about the erasure of Native Americans with provocative humor.

“It is such an athletic feat, physically, emotionally, spiritually and mentally,” said Francis, who portrays the character Logan, a high school drama teacher who directs the Thanksgiving pageant. “It’s one of the hardest plays I’ve ever done.”

Steppenwolf Theatre Co-Artistic Director Audrey Francis, pictured with Tim Hopper in "The Thanksgiving Play," says it's "one of the hardest plays I've ever done.”

Steppenwolf Theatre Co-Artistic Director Audrey Francis, pictured with Tim Hopper in “The Thanksgiving Play,” says it’s “one of the hardest plays I’ve ever done.”

MICHAEL BROSILOW

In addition to acting out the main story line, the cast also performs interstitial segments drawn from real Thanksgiving school shows, mimicking the talking turkeys and songs about “Injuns” and “the red man” that FastHorse found online.

The actors must switch styles at breakneck pace, said Francis, who also described the emotional weight of holding up a mirror to her own life.

“This play is very much about non-Native people trying to do the right thing and failing over and over again,” she said. “I’ve made some of the same mistakes. … Anyone who is non-Native is going to be able to see some of the behaviors and identify with them.”

Related

A self-proclaimed “Steppenwolf fan girl,” FastHorse said she was excited to have the ensemble members tackle her play.

“They are hardcore,” she said. “The respect for the text is incredible. These folks were off-book by, like, day two. And they were word-perfect. It’s really amazing.”

Larissa FastHorse contributed to the book of a revised "Peter Pan" that was seen earlier this spring in Chicago.

Larissa FastHorse contributed to the book of a revised “Peter Pan” that was seen earlier this spring in Chicago.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Before transitioning into the theater world, FastHorse developed her writing skills through fellowships and internships at Sundance, Fox, ABC and Universal Pictures. When she started shopping her plays around, she faced setbacks. One artistic director in Arizona told her that her play couldn’t be cast because it included one character with Native American heritage.

“It was very discouraging,” FastHorse said. “I was like, wow, if I can’t even get a play made in Arizona with a half-Native American person, that’s bad. It was really shocking to me.”

FastHorse said that experience motivated her to create “The Thanksgiving Play” with four “white-presenting” characters, but with a script that still included the messages she wanted to convey as an indigenous artist.

Paloma Nozicka and Nate Santana star in Steppenwolf Theatre’s Chicago premiere of "The Thanksgiving Play."

Paloma Nozicka and Nate Santana star in Steppenwolf Theatre’s Chicago premiere of “The Thanksgiving Play.”

MICHAEL BROSILOW

She also said theater companies must do a better job of seeking out indigenous actors in their communities, or make room in their budgets to bring in indigenous actors from other states.

FastHorse’s career shows no signs of slowing down. She contributed a revised book to the new “Peter Pan” Broadway musical, which is currently touring the country and played at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre earlier this spring.

Passionate about creating opportunities for others, FastHorse said she leaves every meeting promoting two other indigenous writers.

“You need to learn how to read us,” she said. “You need to learn how to understand how we speak and how we think and how we express ourselves. You just haven’t had a lot of experience in that. But here’s a play. Read it.”

Next Up In Theater
There's plenty to like in magician Ondřej Pšenička's '52 Lovers'
Timeless ‘Joe Turner’s Come and Gone’ richly acted by Goodman Theatre's all-Chicago cast
Things to Do in Chicago April 25-May 1: The Mix
Loop's weekend foot traffic exceeds level before pandemic, but retail vacancies still at record high
Sublime ‘How I Learned What I Learned’ delves into life lessons that shaped August Wilson the writer and his works
Eddie Izzard delivers solo 'Hamlet' with range, directness of a stand-up comedian
The Latest
fotw05-01-24walleyeheidecke.jpg
Outdoors
Personal-best walleye comes from Heidecke Lake
Dave Strobel caught and released his personal-best walleye Thursday at Heidecke Lake.
By Dale Bowman
 
Police crime scene tape.
Crime
Man fatally shot in South Chicago
The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A cyclist rides in a bike lane alongside a white sedan.
Other Views
Chicago should lower its default speed limit from 30 mph to save lives
The City Council and state Legislature will hold hearings on a proposal to reduce the urban area default speed limit. Other cities, including New York, have done so.
By Amy Rynell
 
Eileen O’Neill Burke, Democratic nominee for Cook County State’s Attorney, speaks to reporters after a victory event at the Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Local Union 130 headquarters in the West Loop, Monday, April 1, 2024.
Letters to the Editor
There's no going back to the old days of cash bail in Illinois
Eileen O’Neill Burke backs the Pretrial Fairness Act, and that should fill people working toward a more just and equitable system with hope, a pastor writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Opponents of Summit Carbon Solutions’ carbon dioxide pipeline, which would go from Midwestern plants to North Dakota, affix a sign to a roadside fence east of Bismarck on Aug. 15.
Other Views
Say no to CO2 pipeline projects in Illinois until safety is assured
We need legislative guardrails to ensure that projects involving carbon capture and sequestration legitimately serve the economic and environmental interests of all Illinois citizens.
By Jack Darin
 