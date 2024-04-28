Larissa FastHorse satirizes well-meaning theater artists with 'The Thanksgiving Play' at Steppenwolf

clock
CST_
The Hardest-Working Paper in America |
Monday, April 29, 2024
Subscriber |
Log out |
Manage Account
Log In |
Get Home Delivery
Donate
Menu
News
Elections
Crime
Politics
Metro/State
Money
Immigration
The Watchdogs
Education
Health
LGBTQIA+
Transportation
Environment
La Voz
Sports
Bears
High School Sports
Outdoors
Cubs
White Sox
Sky / WNBA
Bulls
Blackhawks
College Sports
Fire / Red Stars
Wolves
Golf
Sports Media
NASCAR
Sports Saturday
Politics
Elections
Election Blog
Election Results
Voter Guide
City Hall
Fran Spielman Show
Washington
At the Table
Springfield
City Council Directory
PolitiFact
Democracy Solutions Project
Commentary
Editorials
Columnists
Letters to the Editor
Other Views
Life & Culture
Horoscopes
Dear Abby
Movies and TV
Things To Do
Someone In Chicago
Starting Over with Mary Mitchell
Murals and Mosaics
Tattoo Art Series
Taste
Music
Theater
Well
Chicago History
Chicago-pedia
Books
Obituaries
View Death Notices
Place a Death Notice
Classifieds
View Death Notices
Place a Death Notice
View Classified Ads
Place a Classified Ad
Find a Job
Post a Job Opening
View Small Business Ad
Place Small Business Ad
View Legal Notices
Place a Legal Notice
E-Paper
More
Get Home Delivery
Manage home delivery account
Newsletters
About Us
Obituaries
Events
Podcasts
En Español
Sun-Times Archives
Photo Archive
Contact the Sun-Times
Manage TV Weekly account
Right to be Forgotten
Work With Us
Back issues & photo reprints
Donate Your Car
twitter
facebook
youtube
instagram
News
Elections
Crime
Politics
Metro/State
Money
Immigration
The Watchdogs
Education
Health
LGBTQIA+
Transportation
Environment
La Voz
Sports
Bears
High School Sports
Outdoors
Cubs
White Sox
Sky / WNBA
Bulls
Blackhawks
College Sports
Fire / Red Stars
Wolves
Golf
Sports Media
NASCAR
Sports Saturday
Politics
Elections
Election Blog
Election Results
Voter Guide
City Hall
Fran Spielman Show
Washington
At the Table
Springfield
City Council Directory
PolitiFact
Democracy Solutions Project
Commentary
Editorials
Columnists
Letters to the Editor
Other Views
Life & Culture
Horoscopes
Dear Abby
Movies and TV
Things To Do
Someone In Chicago
Starting Over with Mary Mitchell
Murals and Mosaics
Tattoo Art Series
Taste
Music
Theater
Well
Chicago History
Chicago-pedia
Books
Obituaries
View Death Notices
Place a Death Notice
Classifieds
View Death Notices
Place a Death Notice
View Classified Ads
Place a Classified Ad
Find a Job
Post a Job Opening
View Small Business Ad
Place Small Business Ad
View Legal Notices
Place a Legal Notice
E-Paper
More
Get Home Delivery
Manage home delivery account
Newsletters
About Us
Obituaries
Events
Podcasts
En Español
Sun-Times Archives
Photo Archive
Contact the Sun-Times
Manage TV Weekly account
Right to be Forgotten
Work With Us
Back issues & photo reprints
Donate Your Car
twitter
facebook
youtube
instagram
Show Search
Search Query
Search