Things to Do in Chicago May 2-8: The Mix
“Bluey’s Big Play” featuring Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli at the Auditorium Theatre, the Chicago Critics Film Festival, the Rooftop Cinema Club, and Mexico Fest at Navy Pier are among the highlights in the week ahead.
THEATER
- Michael Shannon, Travis A. Knight and Lawrence Grimm star in A Red Orchid Theatre’s world premiere production of “Turret,” Levi Holloway’s drama about two men surviving in a facility deep underground in the wild woods of the Pacific Northwest as something terrible looms just outside. Holloway directs. From May 2-June 9 at Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division. Tickets: $70. Visit aredorchidtheatre.org.
- Dolores Diaz’s drama “Black Sunday” is set in April 1935 in the dust storm-riddled plains of Texas, where a family is struggling to keep the farm afloat amidst a mounting series of environmental disasters. The cast features Mechelle Moe, David Parkes, Christopher Alvarenga, Vic Kuligoski and Angela Morris; Helen Young directs. From May 8-June 29 at TimeLine Theatre, 615 W. Wellington. Tickets: $35-$67. Visit timelinetheatre.com.
- “An Educated Guess” is Juan Jose Alfonso’s drama about a rising star (Claudia Quesada) at the federal immigration office in Manhattan who realizes a person she admitted into the country has committed a mass murder. Tyrone Phillips directs. From May 2-26 at Definition Theatre, 1160 E. 55th. Tickets: $30+. Visit definitiontheatre.org.
- City Lit Theatre presents “Murder in the Cathedral,” T.S. Eliot’s dramatization of the martyrdom of Archbishop Thomas Becket (James Sparling) at the hands of knights loyal to King Henry II in 1170. From May 3-June 16, director Terry McCabe stages the drama in the sanctuary of Edgewater Presbyterian Church, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr. Tickets: $30, $34. Visit citylit.org.
- Hell in a Handbag Productions presents “Poor People! The Parody Musical,” Tyler Anthony Smith’s homage to many of the characters, songs and tropes of those very expensive Broadway and West End musicals about the less fortunate. Stephanie Shaw directs. From May 2-June 16 at Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division. Tickets: $25-$60. Visit handbagproductions.org.
- Buffalo Theatre Ensemble presents Brian Watkins’ “Into the Earth With You,” a dramedy full of unexpected twists and turns, dynamic family relationships and assurances that the spirit world is all around us. Kurt Naebig directs. From May 2-June 2 at McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell. Glen Ellyn. Tickets: $44. Visit atthemac.org.
- Based on the hit film, “9 to 5: The Musical” is the story of three female coworkers pushed to the boiling point who get even with their sexist, egotistical boss. The music is by Dolly Parton with a book by Patricia Resnick. From May 2-26 at Metropolis Performing Arts Center, 111 W. Campbell, Arlington Heights. Tickets: $30, $45. Visit metropolisarts.com.
- Sweetback Productions and Labyrinth Arts Collective present “Hamburgers and Disappointment: Plays about Enoughness,” a festival of works by Barrie Cole: “Fruit Tree Backpack,” I Love You Permanently,” “Capacity,” “Meaning in Tricky” and the audio play “Elevator Tours.” From May 2-19 at Labyrinth Club, 3658 N. Pulaski. Tickets: $20, audio play $10. Visit sweetbackproductions.com.
- Chicago Writers’ Bloc presents its New Play Festival featuring 10 new works by Chicago writers ranging from comedies and dramas to documentary theater. Playwrights include John S. Green, Chloe Bolan and Joanne Koch. From May 5-19 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont. Tickets: $20, $25. Visit writersblocfest.org.
- The Artistic Home presents “Cut to the Chase,” a festival of seven one-act plays chosen from more than 400 submissions. The playwrights are Siah Berlatsky, Drew Carnwath, Will Dunne, Michael Hagins, Lydia Moss, Erin Osgood and Peter Snoad. From May 2-5 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee. Tickets: $20. Visit theartistichome.org.
Dance
- Ballet Chicago performs George Balanchine’s “Divertimento No. 15,” Daniel Duell’s “Ellington Suite,” Ted Seymour’s ‘Secrets de Printemps,” Patricia Blair’s “A Little Mozart” and a new work by Seymour. At 2 and 7:30 p.m. May 4 at Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph. Tickets: $20-$60. Visit harristheaterchicago.org.
- “Solus: Break Free” is a program of solos created for Visceral Dance Chicago dancers by Chicago choreographers. From May 2-5 at Visceral Dance Center, 3121 N. Rockwell. Tickets: $25-$60. Visit visceraldance.com.
Music
- Scottish indie-pop band Belle & Sebastian, led by guitarist-vocalist Stuart Murdoch, is known for a sound that is part folk-rock and part ‘60s pop. On its current tour, the seven bandmates perform songs from their two recent records, “Late Developers” and “A Bit of Previous.” The Weather Station and Haley Heynderickx open at 8 p.m. May 4 at The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston. Tickets: $45. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- John Oates, co-creator of the pop group Hall & Oates, tours behind his new solo album, “Reunion.” Oates’ musical roots run deep and parallel the evolution of rock ‘n’ roll in the 1950s and the folk, soul and blues of artists in the 1960s. Pete Muller opens at 7:30 p.m. May 8 at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph. Tickets: $52-$68. Visit citywinery.com.
- Robyn Hitchcock is one of England’s most enduring contemporary singer-songwriters. A surrealist poet, talented guitarist, cult artist and musician’s musician, Hitchcock is among alternative rock’s father figures. Blending folk and psychedelia with a wry British nihilism, Hitchcock describes his songs as “paintings you can listen to.” Eugene Mirman opens at 8 p.m. May 3-4 at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $45. Visit oldtownschool.org.
- Third Coast Percussion presents a new collaborative concert with composer-violinist Jessie Montgomery featuring “Study No. 1,” her first-ever work for percussion ensemble. Also performed will be Lou Harrison’s “Concerto for Violin with Percussion Orchestra” and works by Tigran Hamasyan, Philip Glass and Flutronix. At 7:30 p.m. May 3 at Holtschneider Performance Center, DePaul University, 2330 N. Halsted. Tickers: $10, $25. Visit thirdcoastpercussion.com.
- When musical theater actress Katharine McPhee tours with her Grammy-winning songwriter husband David Foster, the song lineup includes selections from his four decades of hits and tunes from her career on stage and television. The artists also tell the story of how they met, what the songs mean to them and the stories behind the songs. At 7 p.m. May 4 at Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th, Gary, Ind. Tickets: $49+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- A concert tribute to the 88-year-old pianist Erwin Helfer features bandmates from the Chicago Boogie Ensemble. Helfer will attend and speak but not perform. Opening the show is a celebration of Reverend Scottie Williams’ new album, “Beams of Heaven.” At 7 p.m. May 4 Old Town School of Folk Music, 4545 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $24. Visit oldtownschool.org.
Museums
- “Virginia Jaramillo: Principle of Equivalence” is the first major retrospective that traces the artist’s practice from the mid-1960s through the present. The exhibit features over 40 abstract paintings and handmade paper works that reveal Jaramillo’s longstanding preoccupation with the relationship between the earthly and metaphysical realms. From May 4-Jan. 5 at Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago. Admission: $10-$22. Visit mcachicago.org.
- “Chryssa & New York” is an exhibit focusing on the Greek-born artist Chryssa (1933-2013), who was a leading figure in New York avant-garde circles in the 1950s and ‘60s. Her work bridges pop, conceptual and minimalist ideas. The Chicago stop on the exhibit’s tour also includes works and archival materials relating to Chryssa’s relationship to Chicago. From May 3-July 27 at Wrightwood 659, 659 W. Wrightwood. Admission: $15, admission is by advance ticket only. Visit wrightwood659.org.
Movies
- Chicago Critics Film Festival features a selection of the most sought-after and anticipated films of the year chosen by members of the Chicago Film Critics Association. The opening-night film is Greg Kwedar’s “Sing Sing,” about a prisoner (Colman Domingo) who finds purpose by acting in a theater group. Chicago directors Alex Thompson and Kelly O’Sullivan’s “Ghostlight,” which features members of a Chicago acting family — Keith Kupferer, Tara Mallen and Katherine Mallen Kupferer — closes the festival. From May 3-9 at Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport. Ticket prices vary; festival pass $200. Visit chicagocriticsfilmfestival.com.
- For a film experience under the stars, check out Rooftop Cinema Club, which features a massive roster of films including “Love Jones,” “10 Things I Hate About You,” “Love and Basketball,” “Mean Girls,’ “Anyone But You,” “Barbie,” “Moana,” “Casablanca,” “The Princess Bride” and much more. From May 8-Oct. 31 on the rooftop of The Emily Hotel, 311 N. Morgan. Tickets: $12-$40. Visit rooftopcinemaclub.com.
- “Lee Chang-dong: Redemption & Revelations” is a retrospective of the films of one of South Korea’s most celebrated contemporary filmmakers. Featured are six films: “Greenfish,” “Peppermint Candy, “Oasis,” “Secret Sunshine,” “Poetry” and “Burning.” From May 3-16 at Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State. Tickets: $13. Visit siskelfilmcenter.org.
- Doc10, Chicago’s only all-documentary film festival, features four days dedicated to the most acclaimed nonfiction titles of the year. The festival opens with Chris Smith’s “Devo,” the story of the legendary New Wave band, whose members will take part in virtual Q&A. From May 2-5 at Davis Theater, 4614 N. Lincoln, and Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State. Tickets: $16. Visit doc10.org.
- A screening of the John Hughes classic “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” along with a Q&A with actor Alan Ruck takes place at 7:30 p.m. May 2 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells. Tickets: $29.50+. Visit auditoriumtheatre.org.
- Get ready to scream at The 25th edition of the Chicago Horror Film Festival, which features selections from the world of independent horror cinema. From May 3-5 at Facets, 1517 W. Fullerton. Ticket prices vary. Visit chicagohorrorfilmfest.com.
Family Fun
- “Bluey,” the popular cartoon series about a family of dogs, is taking the show on the road. “Bluey’s Big Play” features Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli in a show featuring puppetry, live actors, new music and iconic sets. From May 3-5 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells. Tickets: $36.50-$81.50. Visit broadwayinchicago.com or auditoriumtheatre.org.
- Mexico Fest features music and dance performances, workshops and more than 30 vendors creating a one-of-a-kind mercadito (artisan market) shopping experience. Performers include Mariachi Estrellas de Chicago, Ballet Folklorico Sones Mexicano, Pachanga DJs and Caballo Dorado. From May 3-5 at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand. Admission is free. Visit navypier.org.
- Celebrate National Mural Day (May 7) with a free self-guided tour of public art displays and murals in the Wicker Park and Bucktown neighborhoods. A virtual map is accessible online and includes 20 stops showcasing creations by artist JC Rivera, Wreckzilla, Eduardo Kobra and more. Access the map at wickerparkbucktown.com/muralspublicwork/.
The Latest
Concerts by 21 Savage, New Kids on the Block, Vampire Weekend are among the shows available through the promotion.
The Twins win their 10th straight, sweeping the 6-25 Sox again.
Gill was a seventh-round pick in 2022.
The building where the outsider artist lived and worked for 40 years, now a rehabilitated five-bedroom home, will be listed for just under $2.6 million.
When you’ve got jaw-dropping stunts and the playful chemistry of Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, who cares whether the plot holds up?