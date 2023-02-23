The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 23, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Thief robs jewelry store in Uptown, then fires at locked door to escape

The robber grabbed a piece of jewelry but was stopped by the locked door, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Thief robs jewelry store in Uptown, then fires at locked door to escape
Filephoto.png

Sun-Time file

A thief robbed a jewelry store in Uptown Wednesday, then fired at a locked door to escape.

The man entered the store in the 1000 block of West Argyle Street about 2:40 p.m. and asked to see a piece of jewelry, Chicago police said.

He grabbed it and turned to leave but was stopped by a locked door, police said. The man pulled out a gun and shot at the door, shattering the glass, and escaped, police said.

No injuries were reported. No one was in custody.

Next Up In News
More than 90,000 ComEd customers without power after icy storm knocks down trees, power lines across Chicago area
Skokie artist taps social media following to help earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria
Police urge Jewish, other religious communities to be vigilant this weekend as neo-Nazi group declare ‘day of hate’
5 mayoral hopefuls discuss community-based answers to gun violence at forum on youth
Regional mass transit needs more public investment, RTA chief says
Okra, celery and ham: Kennedy-King students cook up a gumbo from African American history
The Latest
Celebrities are touting their plunges into icy water or taking ice baths. But is the ritual truly beneficial to a person’s health?
Well
Celebrities tout ice baths, but science regarding possible benefits is lukewarm
Here’s what medical evidence, experts and fans say about the practice, which dates back centuries.
By Lindsey Tanner | AP
 
merlin_111650070.jpg
News
More than 90,000 ComEd customers without power after icy storm knocks down trees, power lines across Chicago area
Most of the outages were reported in Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane, McHenry, Winnebago and Boone counties, according to a ComEd outage map. At the height of the storm Wednesday night, more than 100,000 customers were without power.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My ex’s refusal to pay child support angers my fiance
The 9-year-old daughter wants both her dad and her future stepdad to join her at holidays, but the bitter groom-to-be refuses to participate.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
File photo of the Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet, which is Saturday. Credit: Ron Wozny
Sports
Wild Things conference, Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet, Polar Adventure Day, more
The Wild Things Conference in Rosemont, the Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet in River Grove, the Polar Adventure Day at Northerly Island and other notable events farther afield are in this Go & Show.
By Dale Bowman
 
Chicago Public Schools students celebrate after getting autographs from Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. outside the Field Museum after a news conference to promote the upcoming NASCAR Chicago Street Race, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. NASCAR announced that it would partner with CPS on a design competition and curriculum to promote careers in STEM:
Other Views
Students of all ages need hands-on experience in career education
Students don’t get sufficient chances to learn about the array of jobs available to them in a meaningful way.
By Jane Mentzinger
 