Thief robs jewelry store in Uptown, then fires at locked door to escape

A thief robbed a jewelry store in Uptown Wednesday, then fired at a locked door to escape.

The man entered the store in the 1000 block of West Argyle Street about 2:40 p.m. and asked to see a piece of jewelry, Chicago police said.

He grabbed it and turned to leave but was stopped by a locked door, police said. The man pulled out a gun and shot at the door, shattering the glass, and escaped, police said.

No injuries were reported. No one was in custody.

