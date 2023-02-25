The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 25, 2023

Elvis Andrus gets to work as White Sox’ everyday second baseman

“It’s a challenge for sure, and I’m always welcome and open to challenge,” Andrus said.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Elvis Andrus gets to work as White Sox’ everyday second baseman
Elvis Andrus in 2022. (AP)

White Sox shortstop Elvis Andrus throws out Detroit Tigers’ Jonathan Schoop at first base during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Detroit. (AP)

AP Photos

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Second baseman Elvis Andrus did not play in the Cactus League opener as he acclimates himself to his new position at age 34.

“No reason to rush right now,” Andrus said.

A shortstop his entire career, Andrus said he’s getting “good, quality” work on the backfields, getting accustomed to the different angles at second base and to teammates’ tendencies.

“I’m really focused on those weird angles, and turning double plays,” he said. “As soon as I get used to that, just play the game.”

“It’s a challenge for sure, and I’m always welcome and open to challenge,” said Andrus, who signed a one-year, $3 million deal this week to return to the Sox. “I’m very ready for this one.”

The Sox have no doubt Andrus’ conversion will be smooth.

“If you can play short you can play second base,” said new third base coach Eddie Rodriguez, who works with infielders. “Knowing opponents, knowing the league, having been around as long as he has that will be an easy transition. He’s aware of what he needs to do, how his body functions. He prepares on a daily basis. He knows what it takes to get it done.”

On the hitting side, Andrus said he needs 25-30 at-bats in Cactus League games. If he doesn’t play second Sunday at the Angels, he’ll probably make his first start there against the Mariners at Camelback Ranch Monday.

“I want to be fresh for the season,” he said.

Lynn looks sharp

After allowing three singles to open the game, right-hander Lance Lynn retired the last nine batters he faced, striking out four, to complete a strong three-inning outing.

Lynn threw 45 pitches, using his full assortment. He threw 10 more pitches as he gets his pitch count up in preparation for pitching for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

“I feel like there’s more in the tank,” Lynn said. “They weren’t getting great swings.”

Listed at 6-5, 270 last season and told he appeared to be in good shape, Lynn good-naturedly asked a reporter, “All are calling me fat last year?”

To a reply of “no,” Lynn said, “Are you calling me out of shape last year? I feel good if that’s what you’re asking.”

“I did the lighter thing a long time ago. It didn’t work. I’ve been this size a long time now.”

Adjusting to new rules

The first use of the pitch clock kept the game at two hours, 32 minutes, 33 minutes slower than the average time of MLB games in 2022.

“Before the first pitch it was kind of weird because I have my routine,” said Eloy Jimenez, who shelved his custom of tapping the umpire’s shin guards with his bat. “But I had to cut it off, everything. But as soon as I took the first pitch, all good. No problem.”

“The number one thing was getting used to the new rules, figuring out what the pace was going to be, how it was going to play out,” Lynn said.

Lynn isn’t a slow worker so the 15-second clock isn’t much of an issue for him. He worked fast in his bullpens during the offseason to get ready for the change.

“The hitters have to get used to being uncomfortable a little bit to find their new comfort zone,” Lynn said.

This and that

Designated hitter Gavin Sheets and Jake Burger, who came off the bench to play first base, homered in a 6-2 loss.

*Eloy Jimenez, who figures to be the primary DH this season, started in right field in part so he’s prepared for the WBC, manager Pedro Grifol said. Jimenez played three innings, picking up a single for his only action, and singled for one of the Sox’ four hits.

*Rookie Oscar Colas, the front-runner for the right field job, replaced Jimenez and grounded out twice.

On deck

On deck: Sox at Angels, 2:05 p.m. Sunday, Tempe, Tanner Banks vs. Reid Detmers.

Next Up In News
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver on the Tri-State Tollway near Glenview
Chicago gets about 2 inches of snow as temps rise
Woman, 46, shot to death in Grand Crossing on the South Side
DCFS blocking undocumented survivors of child abuse from applying for visas allowing them to stay in U.S.
For 30 minutes, Volkswagen tracking service wouldn’t help deputies find stolen car with toddler inside
Getting out the Hispanic vote: Volunteers plan to knock on 10,000 doors
The Latest
Patrick Kane skates with the puck.
Blackhawks
Patrick Kane leaves Blackhawks’ trip as framework is built for trade to Rangers
Kane flew from San Jose back to Chicago on Saturday as the Rangers began clearing salary-cap space to make the move financially viable.
By Ben Pope
 
Patrick Beverley
Bulls
Patrick Beverley’s debut with the Bulls was eye-opening in many ways
There have been questions surrounding the leadership in the Bulls locker room going back to 2017, and while Beverley might solve that short-term, it’s an indication of just how flawed this roster is.
By Joe Cowley
 
If flavoring water helps you drink enough fluids, it can be a good choice.
Taste
Are flavor-enhancers a a good way to increase your water intake?
Their good taste can make it enjoyable to drink enough water. But are they healthy?
By Environmental Nutrition
 
Andrew Vaughn (25) in Arizona last year. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times)
White Sox
White Sox’ Andrew Vaughn has three pair of big shoes to fill, ‘but I just have to be me’
Vaughn entering third major league season, first with first base job all his
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Lyons’ Jackson Niego (5) controls the ball through Curie’s defense.
High School Basketball
Saturday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from the regional finals of the IHSA state playoffs.
By Michael O’Brien
 