Man found fatally shot in North Lawndale

A man was found fatally shot early Sunday in the North Lawndale neighborhood.
Emergency responders discovered the man, 22, with gunshot wounds to the head and chest in the 2700 block of West 18th Street about 2:15 a.m., according to Chicago Police.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No one was in custody.
