Severe thunderstorms, flooding, high winds forecast for Chicago area, northern Illinois
The National Weather Service warns of possible hazardous weather, including thunderstorms, flooding and high winds, Sunday night and Monday.
Severe weather is headed toward the Chicago area Sunday and Monday, the National Weather Service reports.
Hazardous conditions, including thunderstorms, flooding and high winds, are expected in north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana, the weather service reported.
Rain is expected overnight and Monday morning, while thunderstorms are likely to pass through Illinois and Indiana south of Interstate 80 between 7 and 11 a.m.
High winds with gusts up to 40 mph may be seen throughout the day Monday, according to the weather service reports.
