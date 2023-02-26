The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 26, 2023
Severe thunderstorms, flooding, high winds forecast for Chicago area, northern Illinois

The National Weather Service warns of possible hazardous weather, including thunderstorms, flooding and high winds, Sunday night and Monday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Showers and thunderstorms are expected July 15, 2020, in Chicago.

High winds with gusts up to 40 mph may be seen throughout the day Monday, the National Weather Service reports.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

Severe weather is headed toward the Chicago area Sunday and Monday, the National Weather Service reports.

Hazardous conditions, including thunderstorms, flooding and high winds, are expected in north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana, the weather service reported.

Rain is expected overnight and Monday morning, while thunderstorms are likely to pass through Illinois and Indiana south of Interstate 80 between 7 and 11 a.m.

High winds with gusts up to 40 mph may be seen throughout the day Monday, according to the weather service reports.

The Latest
Nikola Vucevic
Bulls
Bulls continue to ugly up games, as they move closer to a play-in spot
It wasn’t artwork by any means, but considering the must-win attitude the Bulls have to embrace if they want to be relevant by the end of the regular season, they’ll take the win over the Wizards on Sunday. Grime and all.
By Joe Cowley
 
Kodak_Black_Arrested.jpg
Music
Kodak Black: Arrest warrant issued for rapper in Florida
He’s accused of failing a drug test while on bail for a trafficking charge
By Associated Press
 
IMG_1299.jpg
Chicago
Family pleads for answers about Chicago mother who went missing two years ago. ‘We just want closure.’
Cheretha Morrison, 38, a mother of two, has been missing since Feb 26, 2021, and was last seen in the 6900 block of South Throop Street.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
First-year White Sox manager Pedro Grifol. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times)
White Sox
Careful what you wish for? White Sox off to sloppy start in Cactus League play
“Fundamentals are important, details are important,” Pedro Grifol said. “It’s like I said from Day 1. I want to see some mistakes.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Patrick Kane’s likely trade to the Rangers will be held up by salary cap considerations.
Blackhawks
Rangers’ salary-cap situation delaying Patrick Kane trade timeline
The Rangers will slowly accumulate more cap space with each passing day, but acquiring Kane likely won’t be possible until at least Wednesday and maybe not until deadline day Friday.
By Ben Pope
 