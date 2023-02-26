The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 26, 2023
Kodak Black: Arrest warrant issued for rapper in Florida

He’s accused of failing a drug test while on bail for a trafficking charge

By  Associated Press
   
Kodak_Black_Arrested.jpg

Kodak Black arrives at the American Music Awards on Nov. 20.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida judge has issued an arrest warrant for rapper Kodak Black, alleged he failed a drug test while on bail for a drug charge, court records show.

The warrant was issued Thursday after Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, did not appear for a scheduled drug test in early February and then days later submitted a sample that tested positive for fentanyl, according to records.

Broward County Judge Barbara Duffy issued the warrant and wrote that the rapper had violated the conditions of his pretrial release for an oxycodone trafficking charge from July.

Black had pleaded not guilty to the trafficking charge. His attorney was not immediately available to comment on Sunday.

In January 2020, then-President Donald Trump commuted a three-year federal prison sentence the rapper had for falsifying documents used to buy weapons. Black had served about half his sentence.

Black is nominated for the iHeartRadio Music Awards’ hip-hop artist of the year and has sold more than 30 million singles, with massive hits such as “Super Gremlin,” which reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 last year.

