The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 26, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks trade Jack Johnson to Avalanche for Andreas Englund

Johnson will get to chase another Stanley Cup in Colorado, while Englund — a 27-year-old defenseman who has made 36 NHL appearances this season — will fill his spot in the Hawks’ lineup.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks trade Jack Johnson to Avalanche for Andreas Englund
Jack Johnson shoots a puck.

The Blackhawks traded Jack Johnson to the Avalanche on Sunday.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Jack Johnson will get an opportunity to chase a second consecutive Stanley Cup this season, after all.

The Blackhawks traded Johnson on Sunday back to the Avalanche, with whom he won the championship last year, in exchange for Andreas Englund.

Johnson had been a class act on the Hawks, providing mentorship and leadership in his 17th NHL season without protesting the lack of team success. Sunday’s swap is primarily intended to give him an opportunity to make something out of this season.

“Everyone who’s been around long enough knows there’s highs and lows as a team and individually throughout an 82-game season,” the veteran defenseman said in November. “You have to manage those: can’t get too high, can’t get too low. It’s part of being a professional athlete.”

He tallied four points — all assists — in 58 games for the Hawks while typically paired with Connor Murphy.

Acquiring Englund, however, fills Johnson’s vacated spot in the lineup and allows the Hawks to keep their prospects in Rockford, as has been the team’s plan all along.

Englund, 27, is a 6-3 left-handed shot with six points — all assists — in 69 career NHL games, including three in 36 games this season. He led the Avalanche with 104 hits before this trade. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent at season’s end.

He’s expected to join the Hawks promptly, with Nikita Zaitsev — who remains in the immigration process after being acquired from the Senators — soon to follow.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Rangers’ salary-cap situation delaying Patrick Kane trade timeline
David Gust’s journey to first Blackhawks goal follows movie-like script
Blackhawks, even without Patrick Kane, beat Sharks for fifth straight win
Blackhawks’ mood tense as Patrick Kane departs, others likely to follow
Patrick Kane leaves Blackhawks’ trip as framework is built for trade to Rangers
Blackhawks use iPads on bench to gain key insights — but try not to get distracted
The Latest
Cubs’ Nick Madrigal awaits a groundball during infield practice last month at the Cubs Spring Training facility in Mesa, AZ. Madrigal worked at third base over the offseason to prepare for the transition this year.
Cubs
Cubs’ Nick Madrigal ‘comfortable’ in first game at third base
Madrigal has played second base almost exclusively in his professional career.
By Maddie Lee
 
Nikola Vucevic
Bulls
Bulls continue to ugly up games as they move closer to play-in spot
It wasn’t artwork by any means, but considering the must-win attitude the Bulls have to embrace if they want to be relevant by the end of the regular season, they’ll take the win over the Wizards on Sunday. Grime and all.
By Joe Cowley
 
Kodak_Black_Arrested.jpg
Music
Kodak Black: Arrest warrant issued for rapper in Florida
He’s accused of failing a drug test while on bail for a trafficking charge
By Associated Press
 
Showers and thunderstorms are expected July 15, 2020, in Chicago.
Weather
Severe thunderstorms, flooding, high winds forecast for Chicago area, northern Illinois
The National Weather Service warns of possible hazardous weather, including thunderstorms, flooding and high winds, Sunday night and Monday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
IMG_1299.jpg
Chicago
Family pleads for answers about Chicago mother who went missing two years ago. ‘We just want closure.’
Cheretha Morrison, 38, a mother of two, has been missing since Feb 26, 2021, and was last seen in the 6900 block of South Throop Street.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 