O’Hare receives $50 million in federal grant money for upgrades at Terminal 3

O’Hare International Airport will be getting $50 million in grant money from the federal government for upgrades at Terminal 3.

The airport is one of 98 others across the country that are being awarded funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law this year for improvements, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office said in a statement.

The funds will be used to help finance several upgrades at Terminal 3, including an expanded passenger corridor, approximately 10,000 square feet of new concessions and amenity spaces, renovated restrooms and improvements to the terminal’s baggage facilities.

The total costs for the Terminal 3 improvement project is $200 million, and the rest of the costs will be financed by previously allocated federal funds and airline revenue, the mayor’s office said.

Construction at Terminal 3 is scheduled to begin this summer and will be completed in phases. Officials anticipate the terminal will be ready for passengers by 2025.

Last month, a new 10-gate extension opened at Terminal 5, the airport’s international flight hub, after four years of work.

The upgrades to the terminals are part of the airport’s long-term modernization project. Originally slated to cost $8.7 billion, the total cost of the airport-wide plan is now pegged at $12.1 billion.

