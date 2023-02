Wu-Tang Clan, Nas co-headlining tour includes Chicago date

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are bringing the 2023 edition of their co-headlining world tour to Chicago.

The hip-hop icons’ N.Y. State of Mind tour arrives Oct. 8 at the United Center (1901 W. Madison), it was announced Monday.

The 32-date, multi-continent tour kicks off May 9 in Auckland, New Zealand, before heading to North America and Europe.

General ticket onsale begins at 9 a.m. March 3 at ticketmaster.com.

A variety of ticket presales are taking taking starting at 10 a.m. Feb. 28. Visit ticketmaster.com and vipnation.com for dates/times.

Nas performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 24, 2023, in New York City. Getty

Here’s the full tour schedule to date:

AUSTRALIA + NEW ZEALAND

May 9 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

May 12 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

May 13 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

May 14 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

EUROPE

June 2 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena

June 3 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

June 5 – Berlin, DE – Parkbuhne Wuhlheide

June 6 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

June 7 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

June 9 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

June 12 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

June 13 – London, UK – The O2

NORTH AMERICA

Sept. 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 22 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Sept. 23 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Sept. 24 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

Sept. 26 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sept. 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sept. 29 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Oct. 1 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Oct 02 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Oct. 4 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Oct. 7 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Oct. 8 – Chicago – United Center

Oct. 10 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Oct. 13 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Oct. 14 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Oct. 16 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Oct. 17 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Oct. 18 – Seattle – Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 21 – Las Vegas – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Oct. 22 – Highland, CA – Yaamava Theatre