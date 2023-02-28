The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Women shot to death inside Englewood home, person in custody

The shooting was domestic-related, according to police sources.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Women shot to death inside Englewood home, person in custody
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_10.12.07_PM.png

Adobe Stock Photo

One person is in custody after a woman was shot to death Tuesday morning inside a home in Englewood on the South Side.

The woman, 30, was in a fight with a person inside the home in the 2000 block of West 69th Street about 6:50 a.m., Chicago police said.

The person shot the woman in the head and she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. She has not yet been identified.

One person was taken into custody and charges were pending, police said.

The incident was domestic-related, according to police sources.

Next Up In News
Man fatally shot during argument in Washington Park
Puerto Rico’s lone zoo to be permanently closed after years of complaints
Supreme Court student loan hearing: What you need to know
India’s sinking holy town of Joshimath faces grim future: ‘a time bomb’
Chicago police release photo of man wanted in robbery at downtown Red Line station
Suburban mayors urge feds to slow railroad merger after Ohio derailment
The Latest
A custom signature (left) created by Priscilla Molina, appears next to images of original client signatures and initials on a cell phone. Companies have popped up offering signature makeovers, charging anywhere from $10 to $600.
Lifestyles
Hate your signature? Consider penmanship ‘plastic surgery’
We’re talking about paying to hire a calligrapher for a fresh take on writing one’s own name in cursive on paper. A corner of TikTok, Instagram and other social media is dedicated to signature design, and it’s keeping practitioners busy.
By LEANNE ITALIE | AP Entertainment Writer
 
At least 26 people were shot in Chicago in the first night of the weekend.
News
Man fatally shot during argument in Washington Park
The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A rhinoceros rests inside an enclosure at the Dr. Juan A. Rivero Zoo in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.
Nation/World
Puerto Rico’s lone zoo to be permanently closed after years of complaints
The government is closing the U.S. territory’s only zoo, which has been shut down since hurricanes Irma and Maria battered the island in September 2017 as federal authorities investigate accusations of mistreatment of animals.
By Danica Coto | AP
 
Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 16, 2022.
Education
Supreme Court student loan hearing: What you need to know
What’s at stake is forgiveness of up to $20,000 in debt for more than 40 million Americans.
By Cora Lewis | AP
 
Nate Torres, 13, caught a good steelhead while coho fishing Sunday at Montrose Harbor.
Outdoors
Midwest Fishing Report: Coho, steelhead, perch, lakers, browns, receding ice, Chicago fishing
Coho on southern Lake Michigan, as well as some steelhead, lake trout, brown trout and ongoing perch action, lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 