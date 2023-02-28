The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Man fatally shot during argument in Washington Park

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
At least 26 people were shot in Chicago in the first night of the weekend.

Sun-Times file

A man was fatally shot during an argument in Washington Park on the South Side Tuesday.

Just before 10 a.m., the man, 31, was arguing with someone outside in the 6000 block of South Indiana Avenue when the person opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There was no one in custody.

Puerto Rico’s lone zoo to be permanently closed after years of complaints
Women shot to death inside Englewood home, person in custody
Supreme Court student loan hearing: What you need to know
India’s sinking holy town of Joshimath faces grim future: ‘a time bomb’
Chicago police release photo of man wanted in robbery at downtown Red Line station
Suburban mayors urge feds to slow railroad merger after Ohio derailment
The Latest
A rhinoceros rests inside an enclosure at the Dr. Juan A. Rivero Zoo in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.
Nation/World
Puerto Rico’s lone zoo to be permanently closed after years of complaints
The government is closing the U.S. territory’s only zoo, which has been shut down since hurricanes Irma and Maria battered the island in September 2017 as federal authorities investigate accusations of mistreatment of animals.
By Danica Coto | AP
 
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_10.12.07_PM.png
News
Women shot to death inside Englewood home, person in custody
The shooting was domestic-related, according to police sources.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 16, 2022.
Education
Supreme Court student loan hearing: What you need to know
What’s at stake is forgiveness of up to $20,000 in debt for more than 40 million Americans.
By Cora Lewis | AP
 
Nate Torres, 13, caught a good steelhead while coho fishing Sunday at Montrose Harbor.
Outdoors
Midwest Fishing Report: Coho, steelhead, perch, lakers, browns, receding ice, Chicago fishing
Coho on southern Lake Michigan, as well as some steelhead, lake trout, brown trout and ongoing perch action, lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 
Hundreds of grey stacks of cement slabs lay around a village near Joshimath in India’s Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand.
Nation/World
India’s sinking holy town of Joshimath faces grim future: ‘a time bomb’
It was built on debris left from landslides and earthquakes. Scientists have long warned it can’t withstand the heavy construction being done to boost religious tourism to Hindu and Sikh holy sites.
By Krutika Pathi | AP and Shonal Ganguly | AP
 