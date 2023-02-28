The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Obama to launch leadership training in Chicago, 2 more cities

The Change Collective will take applications through mid-April for programs here, Detroit and Jackson, Mississippi, starting in June.

By  Mohammad Samra
   
Former President Barack Obama speaks during the Obama Foundation Summit at the Illinois Institute of Technology on the South Side, Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 29, 2019.

Former President Barack Obama speaks during the Obama Foundation Summit at the Illinois Institute of Technology in 2019. The Change Collective initiative aims to train the next generation of leaders to bridge divides in their communities.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Former President Barack Obama announced the launch of the Change Collective initiative in a video Tuesday.

The initiative — which will launch in Chicago, Detroit and Jackson, Mississippi — will aim to “develop, connect and elevate change-makers across the country who are already working to strengthen communities,” Obama said in a video announcing the initiative.

“It’s a way to bring emerging leaders from different identities and backgrounds together, and help them build relationships and solve problems in their communities,” Obama said in the announcement. “Because real change happens one person, one community, one connection at a time. And we all need to learn how to better work with folks who have different backgrounds and beliefs.”

The Change Collective initiative is accepting applications until April 14, and training programs will run from June 2023 through January of 2024.

To learn more about and apply to be a part of the community, visit www.change-collective.org.

Election judge Barbara Lawrence (right), 73, assists a voter as Cook County Board Pres. Toni Preckwinkle stands behind them in a voting precinct at Canter Middle School in the Kenwood neighborhood on election day, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.
Politics
Chicago elections see sluggish turnout
As of 5 p.m., turnout stood at 28.1% with 444,731 ballots cast among 1,581,564 registered voters. Turnout was driven by older voters — 34% of ballots cast so far were by people age 65 and up — but those aged 25 to 54 cast more votes as the day went on.
By Nader IssaKaitlin Washburn, and 1 more
 
merlin_21512259.jpg
Business
Which college degrees pay the best?
Chemical engineers come out at the top of the pack in the study by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Trailing the pack are theology and social services majors.
By Stefano Esposito
 
ST23_suzuki_08_8x12.jpg
Cubs
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki diagnosed with ‘moderate’ oblique strain
Suzuki officially withdrew from the World Baseball Classic on Monday evening.
By Maddie Lee
 
claypool__13_.jpg
Bears
Ryan Poles has no regrets about Chase Claypool trade, but is he ready to pay him?
Two seasons into his career, Claypool looked like he was headed toward a big contract. Now, as he approaches the typical time to talk about an extension, he has quite a bit to prove.
By Jason Lieser
 
Cubs starter Drew Smyly throws before the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Phoenix.
Cubs
Pitch clock surprises Cubs’ Drew Smyly: ‘I didn’t think it was going to be an issue’
Smyly worked the fastest of any Cubs starter last year, but he felt sped up in the Cubs’ 6-3 loss to the Brewers on Tuesday.
By Maddie Lee
 