Obama to launch leadership training in Chicago, 2 more cities

Former President Barack Obama announced the launch of the Change Collective initiative in a video Tuesday.

The initiative — which will launch in Chicago, Detroit and Jackson, Mississippi — will aim to “develop, connect and elevate change-makers across the country who are already working to strengthen communities,” Obama said in a video announcing the initiative.

“It’s a way to bring emerging leaders from different identities and backgrounds together, and help them build relationships and solve problems in their communities,” Obama said in the announcement. “Because real change happens one person, one community, one connection at a time. And we all need to learn how to better work with folks who have different backgrounds and beliefs.”

The Change Collective initiative is accepting applications until April 14, and training programs will run from June 2023 through January of 2024.

To learn more about and apply to be a part of the community, visit www.change-collective.org.