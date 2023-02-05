1 dead, 1 injured after crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Douglas

A man was dead and another was injured after a crash early Sunday on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Douglas on the South Side.

About 4:25 a.m., a red sedan was going south in the northbound lanes of the 3300 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive when it struck a dark SUV going north, Chicago police said.

A man, 35, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A second man, 38, was taken to the same hospital where his condition was stabilized.