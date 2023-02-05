The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 5, 2023
1 dead, 1 injured after crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Douglas

About 4:25 a.m., a red sedan was going south in the northbound lanes of the 3300 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive when it struck a dark SUV going north, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

A man was dead after a crash Feb. 5, 2023 on the South Side.

A man was dead and another was injured after a crash early Sunday on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Douglas on the South Side.

About 4:25 a.m., a red sedan was going south in the northbound lanes of the 3300 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive when it struck a dark SUV going north, Chicago police said.

A man, 35, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A second man, 38, was taken to the same hospital where his condition was stabilized.

