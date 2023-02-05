1 dead, 1 injured after crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Douglas
About 4:25 a.m., a red sedan was going south in the northbound lanes of the 3300 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive when it struck a dark SUV going north, Chicago police said.
A man was dead and another was injured after a crash early Sunday on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Douglas on the South Side.
About 4:25 a.m., a red sedan was going south in the northbound lanes of the 3300 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive when it struck a dark SUV going north, Chicago police said.
A man, 35, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
A second man, 38, was taken to the same hospital where his condition was stabilized.
Showing their work: Mayoral hopefuls offer plans to handle shrinking CPS enrollment, less control, union friction
Priest wonders who would want to vandalize a Louis Sullivan-designed cathedral, a place devoted to peace and love
The Latest
Showing their work: Mayoral hopefuls offer plans to handle shrinking CPS enrollment, less control, union friction
Voters face a long list of candidates for Chicago mayor, some with vastly different views on public schools, and longstanding history, for better or worse, with the district.
Priest wonders who would want to vandalize a Louis Sullivan-designed cathedral, a place devoted to peace and love
The 120-year-old cathedral in Ukrainian Village was vandalized Jan. 26.
The siblings have very different views, and their visits are wonderful until one brings up a certain candidate.
The Bulls’ “Big Three” of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic overcame Damian Lillard’s 40 points and turned things around in the second half. But with just two games left before Thursday’s trade deadline, will the win give the front office any clarity?