The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 5, 2023
Music Entertainment and Culture

Chicago poet J. Ivy wins Grammy in category he helped create

The first winner for best spoken-word poetry album is Ivy’s ‘The Poet Who Sat by the Door.’

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Chicago poet J. Ivy wins Grammy in category he helped create
65th GRAMMY Awards - Deadline Photo Room

J. Ivy poses with his trophy for best spoken word poetry album Sunday backstage at the Grammy Awards.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

J. Ivy, the Chicagoan who spent six years lobbying for a Grammy category for spoken-word poetry albums, on Sunday became the category’s first winner.

“Let it be known, this is for the poets y’all,” Ivy said has he thrust his Grammy into the air. He won for his fourth album, 2022’s “The Poet Who Sat by the Door.”

In his acceptance speech during the pre-telecast Grammy ceremony, the wordsmith shouted out his high school English teacher 30 years after she singled him out in class.

Related

Ivy’s teacher, Paula Argue, assigned him to write a poem and read it aloud in class at Rich Central High in suburban Chicago. As a shy kid, he was nervous.

“I received a standing ovation that day and I decided to keep going,” Ivy said. “Somebody saw me and gave me a chance.”

The winning album features contributions from John Legend, Slick Rick, PJ Morton, Sir the Baptist, BJ the Chicago Kid and a number of other talents. 

“The album and the music is all centered around hope and love and fighting for betterment of our people,” Ivy told the Sun-Times in January. “It’s definitely my best work, and I’m super proud of it.”

Next Up In Entertainment
Beyoncé wins 2 Grammys; Viola Davis’ award makes her an EGOT
Charles Kimbrough, who played newsman Jim Dial on ‘Murphy Brown,’ dies at 86
Lyric Opera’s new ‘Factotum,’ set on the South Side, makes a vibrant first impression
Dear Abby: How can I make sister stop insulting my politics?
Horoscope for Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023
Dear Abby: After dealing with husband’s cancer diagnosis, I dread my own checkup
The Latest
FILE - Will Keeps, president of Starts Right Here, stands for a photo at his organization in Des Moines, Iowa, July 13, 2021. On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, Keeps, founder of the Starts Right Here program for at-risk youth in Des Moines, said he will remain “all in on helping kids that are not reachable in so many peoples’ eyes” after he was wounded in last month’s shooting that killed two of his students. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP, File) ORG XMIT: IADES801
Nation/World
Ex-Chicago gang member says Iowa school shooting won’t deter him
William Holmes, founder of an alternative studies program for at-risk youth, was hurt in a shooting Jan. 23 at a Des Moines school. Two students were killed.
By Josh Funk | AP
 
Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi battles for the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks return from bye week with plenty of good injury news
Tyler Johnson will return Tuesday, Jarred Tinordi could return Friday and Alex Stalock and Jujhar Khaira are trending the right direction. Jonathan Toews’ pattern of illnesses is becoming worrying, though.
By Ben Pope
 
Viola Davis accepts the award for best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording for “Finding Me: A Memoir” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) ORG XMIT: CALB103
Music
Beyoncé wins 2 Grammys; Viola Davis’ award makes her an EGOT
Chicago’s J. Ivy wins in the new category of best spoken word poetry album.
By Jonathan Landrum Jr. | Associated Press Entertainment Writer
 
Police say a 34-year-old man attacked a Chicago police officer July 13, 2022, near Grant Park.
Crime
Series of vehicle arsons reported in Little Village
The suspects, who set for cars on fire Feb. 1 and Feb. 2 were wearing a red or black hooded sweatshirt, police said. No arrests have been reported.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
merlin_111269475.jpg
Obituaries
Charles Kimbrough, who played newsman Jim Dial on ‘Murphy Brown,’ dies at 86
Actor was the brother of Chicago stage veteran Linda Kimbrough.
By Associated Press
 