Aurora police shoot person armed with knives who allegedly made threats

A person wielding multiple knives charged at police officers Sunday in Aurora and was shot by an officer, the department said.

Officers responded to call of a person making threats in a home in the 900 block of Colorado Avenue and encountered a “subject armed with knives” at the scene, police said.

According to police, after multiple failed attempts to de-escalate the situation the person lunged at an officer while still holding the knives, and the officer opened fire. It wasn’t immediately clear how many times the person was struck.

They were taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said. The officer was also taken to a hospital and was later released, per policy.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the officer’s use of force.

