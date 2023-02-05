The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 5, 2023
Aurora police shoot person armed with knives who allegedly made threats

The person lunged at an officer while holding multiple knives during a confrontation in the 900 block of Colorado Avenue, police said.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
A woman was shot Saturday during a carjacking in Aurora.

Aurora police Facebook photo

A person wielding multiple knives charged at police officers Sunday in Aurora and was shot by an officer, the department said.

Officers responded to call of a person making threats in a home in the 900 block of Colorado Avenue and encountered a “subject armed with knives” at the scene, police said.

According to police, after multiple failed attempts to de-escalate the situation the person lunged at an officer while still holding the knives, and the officer opened fire. It wasn’t immediately clear how many times the person was struck.

They were taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said. The officer was also taken to a hospital and was later released, per policy.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the officer’s use of force.

Next Up In News
Ex-Chicago gang member says Iowa school shooting won’t deter him
Series of vehicle arsons reported in Little Village
Charles Kimbrough, who played newsman Jim Dial on ‘Murphy Brown,’ dies at 86
1 dead after crash on Dan Ryan Expressway
Man dead after Chicago Lawn fire
Six months with a Chicago shooting survivor: Fear, pain and frustration with police
The Latest
65th GRAMMY Awards - Deadline Photo Room
Music
Chicago poet J. Ivy wins Grammy in category he helped create
The first winner for best spoken-word poetry album is Ivy’s ‘The Poet Who Sat by the Door.’
By Associated Press
 
FILE - Will Keeps, president of Starts Right Here, stands for a photo at his organization in Des Moines, Iowa, July 13, 2021. On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, Keeps, founder of the Starts Right Here program for at-risk youth in Des Moines, said he will remain “all in on helping kids that are not reachable in so many peoples’ eyes” after he was wounded in last month’s shooting that killed two of his students. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP, File) ORG XMIT: IADES801
Nation/World
Ex-Chicago gang member says Iowa school shooting won’t deter him
William Holmes, founder of an alternative studies program for at-risk youth, was hurt in a shooting Jan. 23 at a Des Moines school. Two students were killed.
By Josh Funk | AP
 
Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi battles for the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks return from bye week with plenty of good injury news
Tyler Johnson will return Tuesday, Jarred Tinordi could return Friday and Alex Stalock and Jujhar Khaira are trending in the right direction. Jonathan Toews’ pattern of illnesses is becoming worrisome, however.
By Ben Pope
 
Viola Davis accepts the award for best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording for “Finding Me: A Memoir” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) ORG XMIT: CALB103
Music
Beyoncé wins 2 Grammys; Viola Davis’ award makes her an EGOT
Beyoncé, who now has 30 awards, only needs two more wins to eclipse the record held by the late Chicago Symphony Orchestra conductor Georg Solti.
By Jonathan Landrum Jr. | Associated Press Entertainment Writer
 
Police say a 34-year-old man attacked a Chicago police officer July 13, 2022, near Grant Park.
Crime
Series of vehicle arsons reported in Little Village
The suspects, who set for cars on fire Feb. 1 and Feb. 2 were wearing a red or black hooded sweatshirt, police said. No arrests have been reported.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 