The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 6, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Change to Democrats’ 2024 presidential primary schedule benefits Biden, not voters

An NPR analysis in 2016 of which state best represents America found that Illinois is the clear winner, with demographic diversity and a broad cultural and geographic balance of rural, small-town, suburban and urban America.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Change to Democrats’ 2024 presidential primary schedule benefits Biden, not voters
US-POLITICS-BIDEN-DEMOCRATS-DNC

President Joe Biden speaks at the Democratic National Committee winter meeting in Philadelphia on Feb. 3. The DNC approved a new lineup for the party’s presidential primaries.

Andrew Caballero-Reynold/AFP via Getty Images

By demoting the state that crushed his presidential ambitions in 2008 and nearly did so again in 2020, President Joe Biden has abused a position of power to skew the 2024 Democratic primaries in his favor.

In the 2008 Iowa caucuses, Biden came in fifth, with less than 1% of the vote, and was forced to drop out. In 2020, despite campaigning heavily in the state, he came in fourth. In 2024, Iowa would have been the 80-year-old incumbent’s biggest challenge, since they tend to choose and elevate fresh young faces. At Biden’s request, the Democratic National Committee has now removed that threat and smoothed his path to reelection.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 350 words.

It is true that Iowa’s demographics do not represent America’s diversity. However, it is unethical for election changes to be designed by a candidate that stands to benefit from them. South Carolina is equally insufficient from a demographic standpoint. Hispanics and Asians make up even smaller percentages of South Carolina’s population than they do of Iowa. The real reason for the selection of South Carolina is as a reward for saving Biden’s political career in 2020 and because they are the safest bet for him in 2024. This is not an impartial decision about what is best for American democracy, but political cronyism and an attempt to rig the next election in the incumbent’s favor. 

An NPR analysis in 2016 of which state best represents America found that both from a racial perspective and with regard to demographics overall, Illinois is the clear winner. Illinois also presents a less drastic geographic shift from Iowa, keeping the opening of the election at the center of the country. And it offers a broad cultural and geographic balance of rural, small-town, suburban and urban America.

From an objective standpoint, the best state to replace Iowa and open the presidential election season is its neighbor, Illinois. 

Stephen C. Compton, Glenview

Who’s the real Bobby Hull?

Rick Morrissey’s criticism that Blackhawk fans should remember Bobby Hull as a wife-beater and racist are unjustified. He writes that “many Chicagoans choose to remember Hull for bringing them to hockey.”

Well, duh. They remember him only as a great hockey player because they never bought a ticket to his bedroom or had dinner with him. They only knew him as a player.

If he wasn’t a Hall of Fame hockey player, his obituary would be a three-line blurb his family paid for, same as everyone else. Instead it’s a page 1 only because he was a hockey player so that, in turn, should be the focus of his obituary.

All those decades fans only knew Hull the hockey player is because that’s all sportswriters told us about him. If it wasn’t relevant enough during his life to educate us, why in his death should it be the focus? 

William Choslovsky, Sheffield Neighbors

Next Up In Commentary
Cooperation, communication key in ensuring success for migrant housing in Woodlawn
End wildlife killing contests in Illinois
As libraries turn the page on bookmobiles, something is lost
LeBron James is about to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Is he passing Michael Jordan, too?
Salad maker for the world
Shame on Illinois’ ‘Orange Krush’ for foiled Iowa scheme? Only if they don’t try it again
The Latest
Guacolda_Reyes.jpg
Business
Nonprofit envisions new affordable housing for families at vacant Lower West Side lot
The Resurrection Project is seeking a zoning change to allow a seven-story building with 98 units on Ashland Avenue, across from Benito Juarez Community Academy.
By David Roeder
 
Illinois’ Tuesday game against Minnesota was postponed because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Gophers’ program.
College Sports
Minnesota-Illinois basketball game is postponed because of COVID-19 in Gophers program
The game will be rescheduled by the Big Ten, with input from both schools.
By Associated Press
 
US-TEXAS-GUNS-NRA
Afternoon Edition
Signs of illegal gun trafficking, mayoral hopefuls’ plans for CPS and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Brookfield Zoo has a new male western lowland gorilla, Jontu. The silverback recently arrived from St. Louis Zoo.
Entertainment and Culture
Brookfield Zoo gorilla group gets a new leader, 26-year-old Jontu
Meanwhile, a young male gorilla has headed off to St. Louis Zoo.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Newly redesigned $100 notes lay in stacks at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing on May 20, 2013 in Washington, DC.
City Hall
Applications open for one-time $500 payments aimed at providing relief to domestic workers, undocumented immigrants
The Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 is aimed at providing cash assistance to households who were excluded from the federal 2020 and 2021 stimulus checks that provided economic relief from the coronavirus pandemic.
By Elvia Malagón
 