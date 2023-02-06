The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 6, 2023
Sports Media Sports NFL

Fox sells out Super Bowl ads this year

Anheuser-Busch remains the biggest advertiser with three minutes of national airtime. And after making a splash last year, cryptocurrency companies won’t have a presence Sunday.

By  Mae Anderson | Associated Press
   
SHARE Fox sells out Super Bowl ads this year
Anheuser-Busch will be the biggest Super Bowl advertiser this year.

Anheuser-Busch will be the biggest Super Bowl advertiser this year.

Budweiser via AP

NEW YORK — The hottest ticket in town for advertisers is officially sold out. Fox said Monday that in-game ads for Super Bowl LVII have all been sold.

The big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles takes place on Sunday (5:30 p.m., Fox-32).

The Super Bowl is advertising’s biggest stage, with advertisers jockeying to get their products in front of the more than 100 million people that watch each year. Mark Evans, executive vice president of ad sales for Fox Sports, said a few ads went for more than $7 million for a 30-second spot. Most sold between $6 million and $7 million.

Anheuser-Busch remains the biggest advertiser with three minutes of national airtime. The beverage giant gave up its deal to be the exclusive alcohol advertiser this year, so Heineken, Diageo, Remy Martin and Molson Coors are also in the game. Other big categories advertising include packaged food like Doritos and M&Ms, movie studios and streaming services, automakers and tech companies, Evans said. Out this year: crypto companies.

Last year’s Super Bowl was dubbed the “Crypto Bowl” because four cryptocurrency companies — FTX, Coinbase, Crypto.com and eToro — ran splashy commercials. It was part of a larger effort by crypto companies to break into the mainstream with sports sponsorships. But in November, FTX filed for bankruptcy and its founder was charged in a scheme to defraud investors.

This year, two crypto advertisers had commercials “booked and done” and two others were “on the one-yard line,” Evans said. But once FTX news broke, those deals weren’t completed.

Now, “There’s zero representation in that category on the day at all,” he said.

Evans said most Super Bowl ads sold much earlier than usual, with more than 90% of its Super Bowl ad inventory gone by the end of the summer, as established advertisers jockeyed for prime positions. But the remaining spots sold slower. Partly that was due to the implosion of the crypto space, as well as general advertiser concerns about the global economy, Evans said.

Last year, NBC sold out of its ad space briskly and said an undisclosed number of 30-second spots went for $7 million, a jump from the $6.5 million that 2021’s ads went for.

Next Up In Sports
A day ice fishing pays off with a trophy ‘gator’
Northwestern sweeps Wisconsin for first time since 1995-96
LeBron James is about to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Is he passing Michael Jordan, too?
Blackhawks return from bye week with plenty of good injury news
With guard Kyrie Irving bound for Mavericks, where does that leave Bulls?
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Feb. 5, 2023
The Latest
A massive fire engulfed a factory building in Chicago Heights Monday morning.
News
Sprawling fire breaks out in furniture warehouse in Chicago Heights
Fire crews responded to the 1100 block of South Washington Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Aerial footage showed the fire burning in several spots with heavy smoke.
By Mary Norkol
 
Fruit-forward salsas can liven up your Super Bowl party snack options.
Recipes
Super Bowl salsas: 3 recipes with fruit are refreshing additions to party spread and beyond
While you can always pop open a jar, homemade salsa is extremely simple to make. The only skill it requires is a willingness to chop, mince and dice.
By Katie Workman | Associated Press
 
Crunchy nuts, puckery fruit, briny olives and sharp onions are excellent team players in a chicory salad.
Recipes
Chicory salad with fennel a bitter winter greens kaleidoscope of flavors
Citrus-soaked shallots streak the salad, punctuated by briny green olives and toasty roasted almonds.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
Mark Kawa with his big northern pike caught ice fishing at Mazonia.
Outdoors
A day ice fishing pays off with a trophy ‘gator’
Mark Kawa caught a big northern pike (“gator”) at Mazonia on his only day ice fishing this season to earn Fish of the Week.
By Dale Bowman
 
Asylum seekers carry personal belongings into the former James Wadsworth Elementary School at 6420 S. University Ave., which was converted into a temporary shelter, on the South Side, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Two neighbors stood in the street for about an hour, trying to stop the bus. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Editorials
Cooperation, communication key in ensuring success for migrant housing in Woodlawn
We are a sanctuary city in Chicago, welcoming to all. Uplifting those who have arrived at our doorsteps from all corners of the world is in our DNA.
By CST Editorial Board
 