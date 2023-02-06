The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Minnesota-Illinois basketball game is postponed because of COVID-19 in Gophers program

The game will be rescheduled by the Big Ten, with input from both schools.

By  Associated Press
   
Illinois’ Tuesday game against Minnesota was postponed because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Gophers’ program.

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota’s game at Illinois that was scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Gophers’ program.

The announcement was made Monday by Minnesota, which didn’t specify how many players would have been unable to play.

The Gophers (7-15, 1-11) had only eight available scholarship players for their last game, an 81-46 loss to Maryland on Saturday. Dawson Garcia (ankle) has missed the last four games, and Braeden Carrington (leg) has missed the last six. Parker Fox and Isaiah Ihnen will not play this season while recovering from knee injuries.

The game will be rescheduled by the Big Ten, with input from both schools.

Minnesota is next scheduled to host Iowa on Sunday. Illinois (16-7, 7-5) will host No. 24 Rutgers on Saturday.

