Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Man fatally shot in South Shore

A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in the 1600 block of East 78th Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file

A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 26-year-old was in the 1600 block of East 78th Street when someone shot him in the head and left arm about 1:45 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

