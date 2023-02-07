Man fatally shot in South Shore

A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.
The 26-year-old was in the 1600 block of East 78th Street when someone shot him in the head and left arm about 1:45 p.m., according to Chicago police.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No one was in custody.
