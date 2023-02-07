The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks suffer rare loss to Ducks despite controlling play

The Hawks recorded their best scoring-chance ratio of season Tuesday but still fell 3-2 in overtime, snapping an eight-game winning streak against Anaheim that dated back to 2018.

By  Ben Pope
   
Ducks forward Frank Vatrano scored in overtime to beat the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The Blackhawks’ dominance over the Ducks — eight straight wins dating back to 2018 — was bound to end eventually.

But they probably didn’t deserve for it to end Tuesday, as it did in a 3-2 overtime loss, considering how thoroughly they controlled play throughout regulation.

“We outplayed them for three periods,” coach Luke Richardson said. “That was probably the most ‘O’-zone time and rotation and movement that we’ve had all year. A couple of line rushes maybe [were] a little too fancy [with] that extra pass.

“We just didn’t have that killer instinct to put that third one in in the first 60 minutes. I thought we could’ve been up by a couple of goals by then.”

The Hawks finished with a 62-40 advantage in shot attempts and a 28-15 edge in scoring chances. That 65.1% scoring-chance ratio was their best of the season and, fittingly, their best overall since an 8-3 win over the Ducks last March.

But both teams hit posts a few times, Ducks backup goalie Anthony Stolarz outplayed Hawks starter Petr Mrazek — who allowed two very soft goals in the second period to help the visitors keep pace — and Ducks forward Frank Vatrano eventually snuck behind Max Domi to score the overtime winner.

Jason Dickinson admitted the loss “hurt,” but he individually proved the All-Star break didn’t interrupt his sudden evolution into a star power forward.

The Hawks’ fill-in first-line center in Jonathan Toews’ absence looked fantastic again. He buried a centering pass from Patrick Kane — his new partner-in-crime — for the first goal and powered through the Ducks’ defense before setting up Seth Jones for the second.

After wading through a 17-game point drought that stretched into mid-January, Dickinson’s two points Tuesday gave him goals in three straight games and eight points in his last nine games. He’s now just four points away from his single-season career high of 22.

Hull remembered

The Hawks honored former star Bobby Hull, who died last week at age 84, with a pregame video montage and moment of silence Tuesday.

But likely as a result of the ugly side of his legacy, they did nothing more than that. Stan Mikita and Tony Esposito, by comparison, were honored with patches and numbers painted on the ice following their deaths.

Outside on Madison Street, a fan had taped a handwritten sheet of paper reading “R.I.P. Bobby” on the railing around his statue.

