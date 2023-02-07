SWAT responds to shooter barricaded inside Lake View home after dog fatally shot and 2 others wounded
Police were called to the 1000 block of West George Street, Chicago police said.
Chicago police SWAT teams responded to a home in Lake View Tuesday afternoon after an armed man barricaded himself inside and three dogs were shot nearby.
Three dogs were found shot outside, one of them dead at the scene and the others taken to veterinarians.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
