Tuesday, February 7, 2023
SWAT responds to shooter barricaded inside Lake View home after dog fatally shot and 2 others wounded

Police were called to the 1000 block of West George Street, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A girl, 3, was hurt in a shooting June 16, 2022, in Little Village.

Sun-Times file photo

Chicago police SWAT teams responded to a home in Lake View Tuesday afternoon after an armed man barricaded himself inside and three dogs were shot nearby.

Police were called to the 1000 block of West George Street, Chicago police said.

Three dogs were found shot outside, one of them dead at the scene and the others taken to veterinarians.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

