The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 9, 2023
College Sports Sports

DePaul suffers sixth consecutive loss

The Blue Demons were outscored by 13 points in the second half in the 81-65 loss against host Villanova.

By  Sun-Times wires
   
SHARE DePaul suffers sixth consecutive loss
Yor Anei (left) and Eral Penn look on from the bench against Villanova.

Yor Anei (left) and Eral Penn look on from the bench against Villanova.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Caleb Daniels scored 18 points as host Villanova beat DePaul 81-65 on Wednesday night.

Daniels shot 7-for-10, including 4-for-5 from beyond the arc for the Wildcats (11-13, 5-8 Big East Conference). Cam Whitmore scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Justin Moore finished with 17 points.

The Blue Demons (9-16, 3-11) were led by Umoja Gibson, who posted 18 points. Javan Johnson added 18 points and two blocks for DePaul. Da’Sean Nelson also had nine points and six rebounds. The loss was the Blue Demons’ sixth in a row.

Villanova took a 28-22 lead in the first half with a 16-1 run. Led by nine first-half points from Moore, Villanova carried a 37-34 lead into the break. Villanova took the lead for what would be the final time on Daniels’ three-pointer with 9:26 remaining in the second half. His team would outscore DePaul by 13 points in the final half.

Next Up In College Sports
Northwestern basketball is in a big jam — and that’s a very good thing
Wrigley Field will host Iowa-Northwestern football game
Minnesota-Illinois basketball game is postponed because of COVID-19 in Gophers program
Indiana moves up to No. 2 in women’s basketball poll
Purdue remains No. 1 in men’s basketball poll despite loss to Indiana
Northwestern sweeps Wisconsin for first time since 1995-96
The Latest
Medinah Temple at 600 N. Wabash Ave in River North, Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Casinos and Gambling
State regulators approve Medinah Temple landlord of proposed temporary Chicago casino
State regulators are still evaluating Bally’s overall casino proposal, which they submitted in August. But regulators gave the OK to entities controlled by the politically connected owner of the Medinah Temple.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Former Illinois governor Pat Quinn speaks during a press conference outside the City Clerk’s office at City Hall in July 2022.
Elections
Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn endorses Garcia for mayor
Quinn considered running for mayor, but passed. He’s now endorsing U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia over Mayor Lori Lightfoot, whom he supported in 2019, and Paul Vallas, whom Quinn chose as his running mate in 2014.
By Fran Spielman
 
A Centene Corp. sign. California Department of Justice investigators found that Centene Corp. subsidiaries reported inflated drug costs and fees in providing prescription drugs to patients in Medi-Cal, the state’s Medicaid insurance program, from January 2017 to December 2018.
Business
Centene Corp. settles for $215 million on California Medicaid overbilling accusations
More than 20 states are investigating or have investigated Centene’s Medicaid pharmacy billing. The company also has agreed to pay settlements to at least 16 other states, including Illinois and Indiana.
By Samantha Young | KHN
 
candidates.jpeg
Elections
Watch: Sun-Times, WBEZ and U Chicago host Chicago mayoral forum
Watch the second of two mayoral forums hosted by the Sun-Times, WBEZ and University of Chicago, featuring mayoral candidates Roderick Sawyer and Ja’Mal Green
By Sun-Times staff
 
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Columnists
Jews, bicycle riders and trans folk
Why are trans rights so endlessly agonized over? Illumination comes from an unexpected source.
By Neil Steinberg
 