Darius Rucker, Zac Brown Band among Windy City Smokeout headliners for 2023 fest

Grammy award winners Zac Brown Band and Darius Rucker, along with Luke Bryan and Zach Bryan, will be headlining this year’s Windy City Smokeout, it was announced Thursday.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the festival, which will run July 13-16 outside at the United Center, Parking Lot C, 1901 W. Madison Street. In addition to four days of country music, the festival boasts a selection of barbecue fare and craft beers from a selection of vendors from across the country (to be announced at a future date).

The full list lineup of scheduled this year’s performers includes:

July 13: Zach Bryan, Randy Rogers Band, Bailey Zimmerman, American Aquarium, J.R. Carroll

July 14: Darius Rucker, Chris Lane, Jo Dee Messina, Jackson Dean, Drew Green

July 15: Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, Kameron Marlowe, Megan Moroney, Tanner Adell

July 16: Zac Brown Band, Eli Young Band, Larry Fleet, Luke Grimes, Caroline Jones, Lauren Watkins

General admission passes for July 13 as well as tickets for the “bottomless” BBQ brunch on July 16 are already sold-out.

However, there are numerous ticketing options still available:

— GA Day Pass July 14: $59.95

— GA Day Pass July 15: $64.95

— GA Day Pass July 16: $54.95

— VIP Day Pass July 13: $400

— VIP Day Pass July 14: $400

— VIP Day Pass July 15: $400

— VIP Day Pass July 16: $400

— Platinum Pass July 13: $550

— Platinum Pass July 14: $700

— Platinum Pass July 15: $700

— Platinum Pass July 16: $700

— GA Four-Day Pass: $225.95

For more info and to purchase festival passes, visit windycitysmokeout.com.

