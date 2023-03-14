No Shot Clock, Ep. 155: Reviewing the State Finals
The season has wrapped up. Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien look back at the IHSA State Finals, breaking down the action in Class 4A, 3A and 2A.
The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.
