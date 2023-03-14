The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
No Shot Clock, Ep. 155: Reviewing the State Finals

The season has wrapped up. Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien look back at the IHSA State Finals, breaking down the action in Class 4A, 3A and 2A.

Michael O'Brien
   
