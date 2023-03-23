The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 23, 2023

Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and William Cousineau | ComEd Exhibit 6-T

Michael McClain and William Cousineau have a conversation, McClain says to “remember who our real client is.”

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and William Cousineau | ComEd Exhibit 6-T

CASE TITLE: United States v. McClain, et al. 

CASE NUMBER: 20 CR 812 

ACTIVITY: Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and William Cousineau 

DATE: April 11, 2018 

TIME: 8:11 p.m. 

SESSION NUMBER: 262 

(CLIP 1 BEGIN) 

MCCLAIN: Hello. 

COUSINEAU: Hey, how are you? 

MCCLAIN: Good, good. You sound tired. 

COUSINEAU: Uh, it’s been a long day. Nothing, nothing wrong with busy days right? 

MCCLAIN: How’s the dark side? 

COUSINEAU: It’s uh, uh it’s stressful but in a different way. You know? 

MCCLAIN: Mhm. 

COUSINEAU: It’s uh, you know, it’s uh, nothing will be as stressful as those campaign days though so. (Laughs.)   

MCCLAIN: Well I can— 

COUSINEAU: It was, it was good training. 

MCCLAIN: And um, as long as we always remember who our real client is. 

COUSINEAU: Yep. 

McCLAIN: It’s pretty, it’s not easy but it mollifies it. 

COUSINEAU: Oh yeah. Yeah, I missed a uh, call this evening because I was with, him. (Unintelligible). I just said, “Sorry I’m, I can’t be there,” you know. 

MCCLAIN: Right. 

COUSINEAU: Yep, it’s easy to keep your priorities straight if you remember that. 

MCCLAIN: Yep. 

(CLIP 1 END)

Read the original transcript of the conversation

Next Up In News
78-year-old Zainab Suboh, killed in North Park crash, remembered as ‘a little angel’
Blackhawks’ Connor Murphy focusing on ‘big message’ for Pride Night, despite lack of jerseys
United to fly electric air taxis to O’Hare beginning in 2025
Tunney on Ann Sather’s future, election, leaving City Council and why he didn’t run for mayor
Madigan former top aide testifies under immunity in ComEd bribery trial as tape is played from secretly recorded meeting
Waukegan police search for missing U.S. Navy service member assigned to Naval Station Great Lakes
The Latest
ST23_hughes_03_8x12.jpg
Cubs
How Brandon Hughes’ knee inflammation could affect the Cubs’ bullpen decisions
It’s been a week since Hughes pitched in a game.
By Maddie Lee
 
5ac08413_029e_46b1_af03_bbdc5f39e59d.jpg
News
78-year-old Zainab Suboh, killed in North Park crash, remembered as ‘a little angel’
A driver was allegedly speeding from a locksmith — and an unpaid bill — when he slammed into an SUV carrying Zainab, her husband, their son, his wife and their three children at Kimball and Peterson avenues Tuesday night.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy passes the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Connor Murphy focusing on ‘big message’ for Pride Night, despite lack of jerseys
Murphy, Seth Jones and Hawks coach Luke Richardson commented Thursday on the Hawks’ organizational decision not to wear Pride jerseys on Pride Night on Sunday.
By Ben Pope
 
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
Conversation between Michael Madigan and Daniel Montgomery | ComEd Exhibit 29-T
Michael Madigan has a conversation with Daniel Montgomery, president of the Illinois Federation of Teachers.
By Sun-Times staff
 
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson played second base at the World Baseball Classic. (Getty Images)
White Sox
Tim Anderson rejoins White Sox, gets back to being a shortstop
White Sox notebook: Tim Anderson, rough start for Kopech, Savala homers, Vaughn set for minor league game
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 