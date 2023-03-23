Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and William Cousineau | ComEd Exhibit 6-T
Michael McClain and William Cousineau have a conversation, McClain says to “remember who our real client is.”
CASE TITLE: United States v. McClain, et al.
CASE NUMBER: 20 CR 812
ACTIVITY: Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and William Cousineau
DATE: April 11, 2018
TIME: 8:11 p.m.
SESSION NUMBER: 262
(CLIP 1 BEGIN)
MCCLAIN: Hello.
COUSINEAU: Hey, how are you?
MCCLAIN: Good, good. You sound tired.
COUSINEAU: Uh, it’s been a long day. Nothing, nothing wrong with busy days right?
MCCLAIN: How’s the dark side?
COUSINEAU: It’s uh, uh it’s stressful but in a different way. You know?
MCCLAIN: Mhm.
COUSINEAU: It’s uh, you know, it’s uh, nothing will be as stressful as those campaign days though so. (Laughs.)
MCCLAIN: Well I can—
COUSINEAU: It was, it was good training.
MCCLAIN: And um, as long as we always remember who our real client is.
COUSINEAU: Yep.
McCLAIN: It’s pretty, it’s not easy but it mollifies it.
COUSINEAU: Oh yeah. Yeah, I missed a uh, call this evening because I was with, him. (Unintelligible). I just said, “Sorry I’m, I can’t be there,” you know.
MCCLAIN: Right.
COUSINEAU: Yep, it’s easy to keep your priorities straight if you remember that.
MCCLAIN: Yep.
(CLIP 1 END)