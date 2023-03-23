Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and William Cousineau | ComEd Exhibit 6-T

CASE TITLE: United States v. McClain, et al.

CASE NUMBER: 20 CR 812

ACTIVITY: Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and William Cousineau

DATE: April 11, 2018

TIME: 8:11 p.m.

SESSION NUMBER: 262

(CLIP 1 BEGIN)

MCCLAIN: Hello.

COUSINEAU: Hey, how are you?

MCCLAIN: Good, good. You sound tired.

COUSINEAU: Uh, it’s been a long day. Nothing, nothing wrong with busy days right?

MCCLAIN: How’s the dark side?

COUSINEAU: It’s uh, uh it’s stressful but in a different way. You know?

MCCLAIN: Mhm.

COUSINEAU: It’s uh, you know, it’s uh, nothing will be as stressful as those campaign days though so. (Laughs.)

MCCLAIN: Well I can—

COUSINEAU: It was, it was good training.

MCCLAIN: And um, as long as we always remember who our real client is.

COUSINEAU: Yep.

McCLAIN: It’s pretty, it’s not easy but it mollifies it.

COUSINEAU: Oh yeah. Yeah, I missed a uh, call this evening because I was with, him. (Unintelligible). I just said, “Sorry I’m, I can’t be there,” you know.

MCCLAIN: Right.

COUSINEAU: Yep, it’s easy to keep your priorities straight if you remember that.

MCCLAIN: Yep.

(CLIP 1 END)

