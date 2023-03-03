Sectional final roundup: Simeon, St. Ignatius win in 3A; Oswego East takes down Joliet West in 4A

Robert Smith’s farewell tour took one step closer to Champaign as Simeon eased past Mount Carmel 70-47 in the Class 3A Glenbard South Sectional final on Friday.

Loyola recruit Miles Rubin led the top-ranked Wolverines (30-3) with 19 points and Sam Lewis added 16.

DeAndre Craig led the Caravan (27-7) with 13 points.

Simeon will face Hillcrest at the UIC Supersectional on Monday.

St. Ignatius, Grayslake Central and Marmion are the other local teams advancing to Class 3A supers.

Richard Barron led the Wolfpack to 50-43 win against Fenwick. He finished with 17 points and nine rebounds.

Grayslake Central knocked off Lake Forest 46-33 and Marmion beat Burlington Central 71-58 to win its first sectional since 1976.

Class 4A drama

No. 2 Benet squeaked by Geneva 35-34 and Kenwood beat Brother Rice 72-67.

The Redwings will face Rockford Auburn at the NIU Supersectional on Monday and Kenwood will face Downers Grove North at the UIC super.

The Mustangs ended Hinsdale Central’s 23-game winning streak with a 53-43 win in Hinsdale.

Oswego East also pulled off an upset, defeating Joliet West for the second time this season.

Michigan State recruit Jeremy Fears Jr. fouled out in the final minutes. The Wolves were in control from start to finish on the way to a 71-64 victory. It’s the first sectional championship in school history for Oswego East.

The Wolves will face Moline in the ISU Supersectional on Monday.

New Trier held on to beat Glenbrook North 47-46. Evan Kanellos drained the game-winning free throw with five seconds left.

The Trevians will face Libertyville, a 60-42 winner against Prospect, in the NOW Arena supersectional on Monday.