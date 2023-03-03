The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 3, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Sectional final roundup: Simeon, St. Ignatius win in 3A; Oswego East takes down Joliet West in 4A

A quick look at Friday’s sectional final action.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Sectional final roundup: Simeon, St. Ignatius win in 3A; Oswego East takes down Joliet West in 4A
Simeon’s Miles Ruben (24) blocks Mount Carmel’s Lee Marks (11) shot attempt.

Simeon’s Miles Ruben (24) blocks Mount Carmel’s Lee Marks (11) shot attempt.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Robert Smith’s farewell tour took one step closer to Champaign as Simeon eased past Mount Carmel 70-47 in the Class 3A Glenbard South Sectional final on Friday. 

Loyola recruit Miles Rubin led the top-ranked Wolverines (30-3) with 19 points and Sam Lewis added 16. 

DeAndre Craig led the Caravan (27-7) with 13 points. 

Simeon will face Hillcrest at the UIC Supersectional on Monday. 

St. Ignatius, Grayslake Central and Marmion are the other local teams advancing to Class 3A supers.

Richard Barron led the Wolfpack to 50-43 win against Fenwick. He finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. 

Grayslake Central knocked off Lake Forest 46-33 and Marmion beat Burlington Central 71-58 to win its first sectional since 1976. 

Class 4A drama

No. 2 Benet squeaked by Geneva 35-34 and Kenwood beat Brother Rice 72-67. 

The Redwings will face Rockford Auburn at the NIU Supersectional on Monday and Kenwood will face Downers Grove North at the UIC super. 

The Mustangs ended Hinsdale Central’s 23-game winning streak with a 53-43 win in Hinsdale. 

Oswego East also pulled off an upset, defeating Joliet West for the second time this season. 

Michigan State recruit Jeremy Fears Jr. fouled out in the final minutes. The Wolves were in control from start to finish on the way to a 71-64 victory. It’s the first sectional championship in school history for Oswego East. 

The Wolves will face Moline in the ISU Supersectional on Monday. 

New Trier held on to beat Glenbrook North 47-46. Evan Kanellos drained the game-winning free throw with five seconds left. 

The Trevians will face Libertyville, a 60-42 winner against Prospect, in the NOW Arena supersectional on Monday. 

Next Up In High School Sports
Friday’s high school basketball scores
2023 Chicago Sun-Times All-Area basketball team
2023 Chicago Sun-Times Player of the Year: Joliet West’s Jeremy Fears Jr.
Previewing Friday’s best sectional finals
IHSA girls basketball state final tournament scores
Defensive whiz Richard Zoller, high-flying Angelo Ciaravino help Mount Carmel take down Hyde Park
The Latest
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 President John Catanzara speaks to reporters outside the Leighton Criminal Courthouse after Shomari Legghette was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer, Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 28, 2020.
News
Catanzara wins second term as FOP president
John Catanzara Jr. captured nearly 57% of the 7,192 votes for president of Fraternal Order of Police Chicago Lodge 7. His opponent, Robert Bartlett, had argued that Catanzara’s confrontational approach alienated potential union allies.
By Chip Mitchell | WBEZ Chicago
 
Billy Donovan
Sports Saturday
Blown leads continue plaguing Bulls as Billy Donovan searches for a fix
Donovan still feels like they have the players in-house to put up a better fight when double-digit leads start disappearing, but when - and if - that will happen with just 18 regular-season games left remains to be seen.
By Joe Cowley
 
Jay Becker, a volunteer with Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, speaks during a rally outside Walgreens’ offices in the West Loop on Friday.
Abortion
Walgreens’ abortion pill decision sparks Pritzker meeting and protestor demands ‘they follow the law’
Walgreens’ decision not to sell the pills in 20 other states prompted immediate condemnation from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who met with CEO Roz Brewer about it on Friday. The pharmacy made the policy change after 20 Republican attorneys general threatened legal action.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
The Dan Ryan Expressway and the Chicago skyline, photographed in July 2022.
News
Data error causes some homeowners to get tax delinquency notices from banks
Thousands of Cook County property owners got an unnecessary shock in the mail last week, just days before this year’s first-installment bills were sent out.
By Andy Grimm
 
Two people were wounded Saturday in a shooting on the South Side.
Crime
2 shot, 1 fatally, in West Garfield Park
Danny Smith Jr. and another male were found shot about 8:45 a.m.
By Sun-Times Wire
 