The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 10, 2023
Transportation News Chicago

Drivers dodging dimples: Rough roads are an expensive nuisance for Chicagoans

December through April is peak pothole season, the city reports. Potholes can damage a car’s tires, alignment and undercarriage. And they pose a problem for bicyclists.

By  Catherine Odom and Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE Drivers dodging dimples: Rough roads are an expensive nuisance for Chicagoans
Vehicles drive along North Milwaukee Avenue near West Diversey Avenue avoiding potholes near the intersection, Monday, April 10, 2023.

Vehicles on North Milwaukee Avenue near West Diversey Avenue skirt potholes. The abscesses form when water seeps into pavement and repeatedly freezes and thaws, causing cracks to form. So far this year, the city has patched nearly 215,000 potholes in streets and alleys across Chicago.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Gina Petrik-Sands and her husband, Bill, were looking forward to spending time with their grandson, who was celebrating his third birthday in February.

The couple, who live near Navy Pier planned to drive down to suburban Lockport and spend the day with him.

But as they cruised down DuSable Lake Shore Drive their car hit a big pothole near McCormick Place, blowing out one of the front tires and damaging a rear tire, said Petrik-Sands, 55.

“We got a rental and drove out to his birthday party,” Petrik-Sands said. “We were four hours late to his party and had to leave early. It was devastating.”

It ended up costing them around $1,200 to repair the damage, she said, but that was nothing compared to the time they lost with their grandson on his special day.

The number of drivers seeking repairs for pothole damage is up 57% across the country this year, AAA reported in a statement last week, issuing a pothole warning for drivers in Illinois and Indiana.

Potholes happen when water seeps into the pavement and repeatedly freezes and thaws. The expansion and contraction of the water weakens the pavement and causes cracks and holes to form.

Screenshot_2023_04_10_200501.png

Screenshot of a video showing the damage to Gina Petrik-Sands’ wheel after it hit a pothole in February.

Provided

December through April is “the heart of the pothole season,” said Erica Schroeder, a spokesperson with the Chicago Department of Transportation, in an email to the Sun-Times.

So far this year, the city has patched nearly 215,000 potholes in streets and alleys across Chicago, Schroeder said.

Last year, the department patched more than 605,000 potholes, according to Schroeder. Crews work year-round filling potholes, sometimes repairing thousands in a day.

Drivers can report potholes through Chicago’s 311 system, either over the phone by dialing 311 or online. The city has received more than 22,000 service requests for pothole repairs through the 311 system so far this year, Schroeder said.

The Chicago Department of Transportation’s website calls its program for tackling potholes “aggressive.” Crews often fill potholes within three to six days of the first 311 report, but weather can slow down repairs. Crews fill potholes seven days a week in the winter, Schroeder said.

Petrik-Sands said she filled out a report with the city about the pothole she hit, and when she went back about a week later it was filled in. Still, she said the city could act quicker. ”I think we are so slow in our process in doing pothole repairs,” she said.

Paul O’Neill has only lived in the city for five years but estimates he’s spent around $500 repairing pothole damage to his car. He figures fixing his shocks and suspension, which have been “utterly destroyed” by potholes, would cost him around $2,500 more.

merlin_112667470.jpg

Vehicles drive along North Milwaukee Avenue near West Diversey Avenue avoiding potholes near the intersection, Monday, April 10, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

“The beating that my car has taken since moving here has been pretty severe,” O’Neill said. “Shockingly, it’s still running.”

Last year, 44 million drivers paid for repairs after hitting a pothole, AAA reported, at an average cost of $406 per repair.

Karen Viola said she and her husband, Tim, paid about $1,000 to repair their car’s suspension after she hit a pothole on her way to work. She said her car “almost flipped over,” and she blew out her tire while driving on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The couple said they hope to file a reimbursement claim with the city soon.

In Chicago, drivers who sustain vehicle damage from hitting a pothole can file a claim with the city. The City Council reviews and settles these claims and approves ordinances to pay out damages, according to the Chicago city clerk’s website.

Drivers seeking pothole-related compensation must mail or hand deliver a claim packet to the city clerk’s office at City Hall. According to the office’s website, the packet should include a Property Damage Claim Form; a receipt or two different cost estimates for the repairs; and a copy of a police report from the incident.

Steven Smith filed a claim when he hit a pothole that “totally destroyed” one of his tires. But he said it took nearly two years for the city to reimburse him for 50% of the cost of replacing the tire.

He said the process of filing the claim was “pretty easy,” but “it was frustrating” to wait for the reimbursement.

“I would advise people to definitely file a claim and just be patient,” Smith said.

And potholes aren’t just affecting motorists, bicyclists also have to navigate the pockmarked Chicago streets as well.

merlin_112667478.jpg

Cyclist Jesus Mejia sits on his bike near the North Milwaukee Avenue and West Diversey Avenue intersection.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Jesus Mejia, 39, said he’s had to replace many components of his bicycles throughout the years after constantly hitting potholes on his commute.

“If my commute was a smooth road with gentle curves everywhere I would have far less to fix on this bicycle as often as I do,” Mejia said. “I have had bicycles that I got specifically for potholes.”

Mejia also said he’s always on the lookout for drivers swerving in and out of lanes to skirt potholes.

“Not only avoiding the potholes but looking out in front of you,” Mejia said. “You have to constantly think a couple of steps ahead. You’re going to swerve out of the way, but you have to make sure that you know where, and sometimes you just don’t and just ride right into them.”

Next Up In News
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at Harvard. Here’s what Chicago-area students there wanted to know
NASCAR to close southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive 6 days, other major streets
City Council to get new youngest member with Mosley’s win in South Side’s 21st Ward
Two CPS principals removed due to ‘investigation’
U.S. finds Wall Street Journal reporter in Russia is being wrongfully detained
Black lawmaker who was expelled reinstated to Tennessee House seat
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2023_04_10_at_6.34.43_PM.png
News
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at Harvard. Here’s what Chicago-area students there wanted to know
Chicago-area students at Harvard University peppered Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker with questions — on policy and politics — at a Monday forum.
By Lynn Sweet
 
A map of the proposed route for the NASCAR race planned for July 2023.
Transportation
NASCAR to close southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive 6 days, other major streets
Chicago officials released details about rolling road closures leading up the July 1-2 races, a 2.2-mile course that also will shut Columbus Drive and Michigan Avenue.
By David Struett
 
Community organizer Ronnie Mosley votes last week at Wendell Green Elementary School in the 21st Ward.
News
City Council to get new youngest member with Mosley’s win in South Side’s 21st Ward
The victory of community organizer Ronnie Mosley, 31, was secured on Monday with the concession of retired firefighter Cornell Dantzler, who concluded the ballots that could still arrive in the mail would not be enough to erase Mosley’s lead.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Chicago Public Schools logo
Education
Two CPS principals removed due to ‘investigation’
The principals at Hyde Park Academy and Lindblom Math and Science Academy were removed beginning Monday.
By Mary Norkol
 
FILE - The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. The Biden administration has formally determined that Gershkovich, who was arrested in Russia on espionage charges, has been “wrongfully detained.” Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the determination on Monday, April 10, 2023. (The Wall Street Journal via AP, File) ORG XMIT: NYWAL201
Nation/World
U.S. finds Wall Street Journal reporter in Russia is being wrongfully detained
A dedicated State Department agency will now take the lead in securing the release of the reporter, who was arrested March 29 on espionage charges.
By Matthew Lee | AP Diplomatic Writer
 