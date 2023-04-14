The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 14, 2023
Chicago Entertainment and Culture News

3 lion cubs greet visitors at Lincoln Park Zoo

Lion cubs Sidai, Pesho and Lomelok were born in January and can now be seen at Lincoln Park Zoo.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE 3 lion cubs greet visitors at Lincoln Park Zoo
Three African lion cubs born in January were welcomed to the Lincoln Park Zoo exhibit Friday.

Three African lion cubs born in January were welcomed to the Lincoln Park Zoo exhibit Friday.

Provided

The Lincoln Park Zoo showed its pride Friday — lion pride, that is.

The zoo welcomed three African lion cubs to public view Friday as part of their integration into the zoo after being born Jan. 9.

Sidai, Pesho and Lomelok were born to mother lion Zari, who gave birth to cub Pilipili just last year.

The cubs have been progressing behind the scenes and vets have closely monitored them before bringing them into the public, according to Maureen Leahy, the zoo’s vice president of animal care and horticulture.

Three African lion cubs born in January were welcomed to the Lincoln Park Zoo exhibit Friday.

Three African lion cubs born in January were welcomed to the Lincoln Park Zoo exhibit Friday.

Provided

“Pesho, Sidai, and Lomelok have surpassed many critical milestones including nursing, opening their eyes, their first vet exam and meeting the rest of the lion pride, to name a few,” Leahy said in a news release. “We are so excited to watch them continue to grow, discover the habitat, and see their individual personalities shine through.”

The cubs will have regular access to the zoo’s exhibit starting Saturday, weather permitting, but zoo visitors should keep in mind that the cubs can choose to be out of public view.

The cubs can also be seen through a video stream on Zoolife.

Next Up In News
Man found fatally shot in Woodlawn
‘I love you, brother’ . . . Crowd mourns fallen Chicago firefighter Jermaine Pelt
Picture Chicago: This week’s 17 can’t miss Sun-Times photos
4 ‘El Chapo’ sons indicted in Chicago, accused of ruthless takeover of Sinaloa Cartel
Man fatally shot in West Englewood
Man killed in shooting inside Grand Crossing home
The Latest
The White Sox activated Eloy Jimenez from the injured list on Friday.
White Sox
White Sox activate outfielder Eloy Jimenez
But third baseman Yoan Moncada was placed on the IL, retroactive to Tuesday, because of lower back soreness.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Crime scene tape
News
Man found fatally shot in Woodlawn
The 39-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 6700 block of South Rhodes Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Jonathan Toews smiles.
Blackhawks
Jonathan Toews ready to see ‘where life takes’ him as he moves on from Blackhawks
Even before his conversation with Kyle Davidson, Toews felt in his heart that the time had come to move on, he admitted after his sendoff Thursday night. But what he’s moving on to remains undetermined.
By Ben Pope
 
Pallbearers for Chicago Fire Department firefighter Jermaine Pelt carry his casket into his funeral Friday morning at House of Hope in Pullman. Pelt, 49, a 17-year veteran of the department, died on April 4 while battling an extra-alarm house fire in the 12000 block of South Wallace Street in West Pullman — the first of two firefighters to die in the line of duty that week.
Chicago
‘I love you, brother’ . . . Crowd mourns fallen Chicago firefighter Jermaine Pelt
Pelt, 49, died on April 4 while battling an extra-alarm fire in the West Pullman neighborhood. The funeral was held at at 11 a.m. Friday at House of Hope on East 114th Street.
By Mitch Dudek
 
John Mellencamp performs at the Chicago Theatre on Thursday night, in the first of a three-night residency.
Music
John Mellencamp oozes plenty of heart — and heartland — in rousing Chicago Theatre show
Mellencamp stuck to his tried-and-true songbook, with just two songs from his latest album “Strictly A One-Eyed Jack.”
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 