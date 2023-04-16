SWAT team responds to fatal shooting in Garfield Park
A 20-year-old man was shot in the face in the 3800 block of West Arthington Street, police said. Four people involved in the attack fled into a building and are being sought.
A Chicago police SWAT team responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon after a man was fatally shot in the Garfield Park neighborhood.
The 20-year-old man was walking in the 3800 block of West Arthington Street when four people approached him and opened fire about 4:20 p.m., according to Chicago police.
He sustained a gunshot wound to the face and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
The attackers ran into a nearby building. A SWAT team was called to the scene and is searching for the assailants, police said.
