The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 16, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

SWAT team responds to fatal shooting in Garfield Park

A 20-year-old man was shot in the face in the 3800 block of West Arthington Street, police said. Four people involved in the attack fled into a building and are being sought.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE SWAT team responds to fatal shooting in Garfield Park
Filephoto.png

Sun-Times file

A Chicago police SWAT team responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon after a man was fatally shot in the Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 20-year-old man was walking in the 3800 block of West Arthington Street when four people approached him and opened fire about 4:20 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He sustained a gunshot wound to the face and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The attackers ran into a nearby building. A SWAT team was called to the scene and is searching for the assailants, police said.

Next Up In News
2 teens shot and wounded, 15 arrested in downtown melee
South Side residents upset by Walmart closure, community group fills the gap by handing out free food
Man fatally shot in Riverdale
Off-duty Chicago police officer dies by apparent suicide in Chicago Lawn District
Man killed, another wounded in Austin shooting
Heat to sleet: Snow possible days after Chicago sets record high for April
The Latest
Pedestrians cross the street on the corner of E Washington St and N Michigan Ave where hundreds of teens gathered Saturday night causing damage vehicles. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Crime
2 teens shot and wounded, 15 arrested in downtown melee
The teens were in a large, unruly crowd fighting and dancing on cars when shots were fired about 9 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Washington Street.
By Cindy HernandezViolet Miller, and 2 more
 
Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan
Bulls
Bulls dynamic duo feels like they should get a third act together
While DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine both agreed that the current roster needed some tweeking, the mutual feeling was their partnership hasn’t even scratched the surface of how good it can be.
By Joe Cowley
 
merlin_112770678.jpg
News
South Side residents upset by Walmart closure, community group fills the gap by handing out free food
Sunday marked the last day for Chicago-area Walmart locations in Little Village, Kenwood, Lakeview and Chatham— where residents shopped among ‘ghostly’ aisles. My Block My Hood My City hands out food in the parking lot.
By Violet Miller
 
1250756199.jpg
Cubs
Former Cub Jason Heyward harnessing power in early Dodgers tenure
In his first game against the Cubs since they released him, Heyward came close to hitting his fourth home run of the season, but he was robbed by Cody Bellinger.
By Maddie Lee
 
DRCONGO-UN-UNREST
Columnists
In short, I was afraid
Spending two weeks in the Democratic Republic of Congo seemed a good idea up to the moment it didn’t.
By Neil Steinberg
 