The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 17, 2023

Dear Abby: My fiance was sober 21 years, but a security camera just caught him smoking weed

After seeing him lighting up a blunt in secret, his nervous bride-to-be considers calling off the wedding.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: My fiance was sober 21 years, but a security camera just caught him smoking weed
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: My fiance and I have been together for six years. We are in our late 40s. He’s a recovering alcoholic and former drug user from his late teens into his early 20s. He hasn’t touched drugs for 21 years. He often talked to people about his recovery, and I was beyond proud of him.

I recently saw something that broke my heart. My neighbor has a security camera. I went over to check on him and he asked me to look at the camera he has for fear of strangers coming up to his door. My heart began to race as I saw my fiance in the background of the video smoking something. I watched the video at least 20 times and there he was, smoking a blunt! I was so shocked and disappointed that it took me an hour before I could text him.

I sent him a clip of the video and asked how he could fall off the wagon and be so sneaky about it. I am no longer sure I want to marry him because — what’s next? Alcohol, more drugs? My father was an alcoholic, and I always told myself I would never marry one. Should I call off the wedding and end the relationship? I am so angry I cannot breathe. What makes someone fall off the wagon after 20 years of being sober? — BREAKING HEART IN PENNSYLVANIA

DEAR BREAKING HEART: You have my sympathy. Recovery is not a destination. It is something that must be practiced every day, which is why substance abusers attend 12-step programs. It’s not uncommon for them to have occasional lapses, which appears to be what has happened with your fiance. He’s sneaking because he knows you would react as you have.

Have you been to a meeting of a support group for friends and family of addicts in recovery? If not, go now! (Visit nar-anon.org for information.) Whether you should break the engagement and move on is something only you can decide, but if you attend some of those meetings, you will gain insight into your future.

P.S. I know I will hear from readers telling me marijuana isn’t the “hard stuff” and is even legal in some states. However, the issue I can’t avoid is that he deceived you about what he has been doing, which should tell you he knows it’s wrong.

DEAR ABBY: I was a good mom, staying at home for 17 years. I love my two girls (39 and 45). Both are very heavy. I always struggled with weight, too, but I lost 50 pounds in the last year. They don’t seem to care about their weight issues, and I have a lot of guilt about it. They are hard to talk to (they say I’m “too critical”), so I don’t say much. I don’t know how to handle this situation. It breaks my heart. Please advise. — GUILTY MOM IN ARIZONA

DEAR GUILTY: Your daughters are sensitive about their weight. Recognize that the topic is off the table. They are both adults, so resist the urge to “correct” them. You can lead by example, and taking off those extra pounds was a good start. Accept that you cannot live your daughters’ lives for them. Concentrate on your own and you will all be happier.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Abby shares more than 100 of her favorite recipes in two booklets: “Abby’s Favorite Recipes” and “More Favorite Recipes by Dear Abby.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $16 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Cookbooklet Set, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In News
In Englewood, Powell’s Barbershop marks new chapter years after fatal shooting struck business
Prognosis uncertain for Arwady post with Johnson — but city health chief ‘looking forward to the conversation’
To protect our health and environment, limit use of toxic ‘forever chemical’ PFAS
Boy, 17, shot to death in New City
2 dead in domestic attack in South Chicago
Stolen car crashes into pickup truck in Garfield Park, 4 hurt
The Latest
Sunni Powell, owner of Powell’s Barbershop in the Englewood neighborhood, stands inside his new barber shop, Saturday, April 15, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Business
In Englewood, Powell’s Barbershop marks new chapter years after fatal shooting struck business
The remodeled barbershop on Chicago’s South Side is part of a collective of entrepreneurs taking a new approach to building their businesses.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Scott Oglanian caught his personal-best largemouth bass at night in Cook County. Provided photo
Sports
Giant largemouth bass at night in Cook County
Scott Oglanian caught a giant largemouth bass, his PB, at night last week in Cook County.
By Dale Bowman
 
A portion of the Wheatland Tube property on Chicago’s Southwest Side.
Chicago Enterprise
Warehouse demand brings attention to South Side properties
One proposal involves replacing the Wheatland Tube factory in Back of the Yards with a three-building logistics center covering more than 30 acres.
By David Roeder
 
Lady A&nbsp;
Music
Lady A finds the joy again after bandmate heals from alcohol addiction
Charles Kelley puts his pain into music as country trio gets back on the road.
By Tricia Despres - For the Sun-Times
 
Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, would like to keep her job but it’s unclear whether Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson will agree.
City Hall
Prognosis uncertain for Arwady post with Johnson — but city health chief ‘looking forward to the conversation’
Dr. Allison Arwady told the Sun-Times, “I am hopeful to stay on in my role,” but Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson has voiced concerns about the way Chicago Public Schools were reopened during the COVID pandemic.
By Brett Chase
 