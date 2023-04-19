Missing U.S. Navy service member’s body found in Waukegan Harbor

A body found Wednesday in Waukegan Harbor has been identified as a U.S. Navy service member who was reported missing last month, officials said.

Police conducting a traffic stop about 7 p.m. near the harbor were flagged down by utility workers who said they saw what they thought was a body in the water, Waukegan police said.

Officials pulled the body to shore. The body and clothing matched the description of Seamus Gray, an 18-year-old Navy sailor who was reported missing March 21, police said.

The Lake County coroner’s office identified the body as Gray.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

Gray was last seen on video leaving a bar on Genesee Street in Waukegan about 1:40 a.m. March 18, police have said.

The incident remains under investigation by Waukegan police, the U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Lake County coroner’s office.

