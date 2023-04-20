Window of hotel near Millennium Park shattered by gunfire, no injuries reported
A person staying at the hotel in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue told police he heard several shots around 11:30 p.m. and then the window of his room shattered.
He was not hurt, according to police.
No one was in custody.
