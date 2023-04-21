Shots fired during armed robbery in River North parking garage, no injuries reported
Two people were walking in the garage in the 500 block of North State Street when four robbers approached them around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Chicago police said.
Two people were walking in the garage in the 500 block of North State Street when four robbers approached them around 12:30 a.m., Chicago police said.
One of the victims ran off and a robber fired at him, police said. The attackers fled but two suspects were later arrested.
