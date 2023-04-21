The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 21, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

Shots fired during armed robbery in River North parking garage, no injuries reported

Two people were walking in the garage in the 500 block of North State Street when four robbers approached them around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Shots were fired during an armed robbery in a River North parking garage early Friday but no injuries were reported.

Two people were walking in the garage in the 500 block of North State Street when four robbers approached them around 12:30 a.m., Chicago police said.

One of the victims ran off and a robber fired at him, police said. The attackers fled but two suspects were later arrested.

