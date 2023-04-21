The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 21, 2023
College Sports Sports

NCAA oversight panel OKs keeping clock running on first downs

The move is one of several changes aimed at shortening football games.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE NCAA oversight panel OKs keeping clock running on first downs
The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel has approved rules changes that are expected to reduce the number of plays in football games.

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel has approved rules changes that are expected to reduce the number of plays in football games.

Norm Hall/Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel has approved rules changes that are expected to reduce the number of plays in football games, notably one that will keep the clock running when a team makes a first down except in the last two minutes of a half.

The panel on Thursday approved recommendations forwarded last month by the Football Rules Committee. Since 1968, the clock had stopped on a first down until the referee gave the ready-for-play signal.

The new clock rule affects only Divisions I and II. The Division III Management Council requested the proposal be referred back to the Football Rules Committee due to opposition within its division.

Two other changes were approved. Penalties accepted at the end of the first and third quarters will now be enforced at the start of the following quarter rather than having an untimed down. Also, back-to-back timeouts during the same dead-ball period are no longer allowed.

Steve Shaw, NCAA secretary-rules editor and national coordinator of officials, said the rules committee took a conservative approach to begin the process of shortening games.

With the College Football Playoff expanding from four to 12 teams in 2024-25, and possibly more in the future, conference commissioners had asked the committee to look for ways to cut down on the number of plays in games in an attempt to mitigate potential injury exposures.

Shaw said the new clock rule on first downs would take about eight plays out of the game, which would be about 96 fewer exposures over a regular season and more for teams that play in bowls and the playoff.

Next Up In College Sports
Illinois, Michigan State softball coaches make history
After too many close losses in 2022, Illini have spent the offseason in finishing school
Former Notre Dame coach Mike Brey to join staff of NBA’s Atlanta Hawks
Sportsmanship needs to be revitalized
Jim Harrick Jr., former assistant basketball coach at Loyola, dies at 58
Big Ten hires former MLB executive Tony Petitti as commissioner
The Latest
Hundreds of youths streamed through downtown streets, prompting a heavy police response over the weekend.
Columnists
Chicago leaders have no real plan to deal with youth violence downtown
Instead of doing their jobs, city leaders appear to be allowing legal, investigative and prevention tools to just rust away in a drawer.
By Rich Miller
 
Illinois softball coach Tyra Perry is seen during a game against Northwestern earlier this month.
College Sports
Illinois, Michigan State softball coaches make history
Tyra Perry of Illinois and Sharonda McDonald-Kelley of Michigan State will meet in a three-game series this weekend that is believed to be the first time two Black female coaches have squared off in a Power Five softball game.
By Cliff Brunt | AP
 
Junior labor seasonal workers spread mulch at Humboldt Park for the Chicago Park District in 2014. Their duties also included weeding, cutting grass, picking up trash.
City Hall
Mayor-elect Johnson’s plans to double number of summer jobs for Chicago’s teens might require some work
Doubling the number of teens enrolled in the city’s program might not be an attainable goal for this summer, experts told WBEZ. Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson will take office just two weeks before the city’s deadline to apply for summer employment, and he will be locked into a budget set by the previous administration.
By Mariah Woelfel
 
South Side artist Amanda Williams transformed several vacant lots where houses once stood but were left to rot into fields and fields of red tulips.
Chicago
South Sider behind 100,000 blooming tulips: ‘It’s the artist who foretells the revolution’
Six months ago, artist Amanda Williams and a crew of volunteers planted the tulip bulbs to highlight systemic disinvestment. Now, the work, titled “Redefining Redlining,” is blooming.
By Michael Loria
 
Chicago mayoral candidate and former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas walks to the mic during a press conference at Vallas’ campaign headquarters in the West Loop, Friday, March 3, 2023, where Gery Chico endorsed Vallas for mayor. Vallas is running against Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson in the mayoral runoff. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Politics
Vallas sues consultant who allegedly defrauded campaign out of $680,000
Chimaobi Enyia, hired to get out the vote in Black communities, is accused of being paid for work he refused to give an accounting of or return the money when confronted by mayoral candidate Paul Vallas.
By Tom Schuba and Fran Spielman
 