Person fatally struck by Metra train in Evanston
Trains were halted in both directions and faced extensive delays in the hours after the incident, according to alerts from Metra. One track reopened a little after 11 a.m.
A person was fatally struck by a Metra train Monday morning in suburban Evanston, according to officials.
About 9 a.m., authorities responded to the Central Street station for a person struck by a Union Pacific North train, according to Metra and Evanston police.
The person was pronounced dead, officials said. Their age and gender weren’t immediately available.
One track reopened about 11 a.m., a Metra spokesperson said.
No further information was immediately available.
