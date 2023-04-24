The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 24, 2023
Transportation News Metro/State

Person fatally struck by Metra train in Evanston

Trains were halted in both directions and faced extensive delays in the hours after the incident, according to alerts from Metra. One track reopened a little after 11 a.m.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Person fatally struck by Metra train in Evanston
A Metra train.

A person was fatally struck by a Metra train Monday in Evanston.

Getty Images

A person was fatally struck by a Metra train Monday morning in suburban Evanston, according to officials.

About 9 a.m., authorities responded to the Central Street station for a person struck by a Union Pacific North train, according to Metra and Evanston police.

The person was pronounced dead, officials said. Their age and gender weren’t immediately available.

Trains were halted in both directions and faced extensive delays hours after the incident, according to alerts from Metra.

One track reopened about 11 a.m., a Metra spokesperson said.

No further information was immediately available.

Next Up In News
Don Lemon out at CNN
Tucker Carlson out at Fox News
avery r. young named first-ever Chicago Poet Laureate
Len Goodman, ‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge, dies at 78
Man found shot to death after crashing car in Forest Glen
Man injured in River North armed robbery
The Latest
Joe Kelly of the White Sox pitches during a Cactus League game in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)
White Sox
Joe Kelly returns from injured list; White Sox place Lucas Giolito on Bereavement List
White Sox open three-game series in Toronto
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
elizabeth_olsen.jpg
Movies and TV
True crime drama ‘Love & Death’ is like ‘Candy’ stretched too thin
HBO Max series again tells the story of 1980 axe murder in Texas, with less excitement.
By Richard Roeper
 
Don Lemon attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in New York. According to the longtime CNN host, he was fired from the cable news network on Monday.
News
Don Lemon out at CNN
CNN did not provide a public explanation for Lemon’s departure. But on the “CNN This Morning” co-host’s own Twitter account, Lemon contended the news came as a surprise to him and characterized it as a firing.
By David Bauder | AP Media Writer
 
Hundreds gathered in the Loop Saturday to march in response to the “chaos” caused by groups of youths downtown last weekend.
La Voz Chicago
‘No podemos dejar perder una generación’: marchan en el centro por los jóvenes
La marcha, compuesta principalmente por hombres negros, se extendió de Roosevelt Road a Michigan Avenue.
By Violet Miller
 
A hit-and-run driver left a road worker dead late Friday on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.
La Voz Chicago
Muere contratista atropellado en Lake Shore Drive
El hombre, que fue declarado muerto en la escena, vivía en el vecindario de Clearing en el lado suroeste.
By Mary Norkol
 