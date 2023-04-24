The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 24, 2023
Transportation News Chicago

Illinois traffic deaths dip slightly in 2022, but fatalities are still above pre-pandemic levels: ‘Not a cause to celebrate.’

After spiking during the pandemic, Illinois saw 1,280 traffic fatalities in 2022, a 4% drop from the 1,334 deaths in 2021.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE Illinois traffic deaths dip slightly in 2022, but fatalities are still above pre-pandemic levels: ‘Not a cause to celebrate.’
Vehicles travel northbound and southbound on the Kennedy Expressway Jan. 2023 near West Montrose Avenue.

Vehicles travel northbound and southbound on the Kennedy Expressway in January 2023 near West Montrose Avenue. Experts say traffic fatalities are on the rise due to increased driving as the pandemic wanes, speeding and distracted driving.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The number of people killed on Illinois roadways dipped slightly last year compared with 2021, but experts say safety improvements are still needed as deaths remain above pre-pandemic levels. 

The number of fatalities in Illinois dropped from 1,334 in 2021 to 1,280 in 2022, which represents a 4% decrease, according to estimates from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

But Kavi Bhalla, a University of Chicago professor who researches road safety, said the numbers don’t represent a meaningful decline.

“The road death toll in Illinois went up dramatically during the pandemic,” Bhalla said in an email. “Fatalities have declined very slightly this year. It’s not a cause to celebrate.”

In 2019, Illinois saw 1,009 traffic fatalities, according to NHTSA. That number jumped to 1,194 in 2020. In 2018, 1,035 people died in motor vehicles crashes in the state, and 1,097 in 2017.

Dave Simmons, executive director of Ride Illinois, a biking advocacy organization, said the slight decrease in 2022 deaths is encouraging, “but the number of people dying on our nation’s roads is still incredibly high.”

“Fewer people being injured or killed on Illinois roads is notable, but not cause for celebration,” Simmons continued, adding that the decline could probably be attributed to the implementation of federal programs like Safe Streets and Roads for All.

The programs fund regional and local initiatives through grants to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries.

Simmons hopes Chicago can put money toward the Department of Transportation’s Complete Streets vision, which aims to design and build streets with safe access for all users.

His group urged the U.S. Transportation Department and the Illinois Department of Transportation, “municipalities and other decision makers to heavily invest in Complete Streets and safe infrastructure for vulnerable road users to ensure that this recent trend continues,” Simmons said

Other states around the Great Lakes were also projected to record decreases in fatalities in 2022 compared with 2021. Minnesota saw the largest decline at 6.1%, followed by Ohio at 5.6%, Wisconsin at 2.9% and Michigan at 0.3%.

But in Indiana, traffic fatalities increased by 2.5% last year compared to 2021, NHTSA said. Overall, the Great Lakes region saw a decrease of 3% in traffic deaths.

An estimated 42,795 people died in motor vehicle crashes in the U.S. last year, a decrease of 0.3% from the 42,939 killed in 2021, the highest number in 16 years, NHTSA said, adding that speeding and impaired or distracted driving are on the rise.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, whose department includes NHTSA, said the country is still facing a “national crisis” of traffic deaths. 

The department has adopted a strategy for reducing the deaths, including more than $800 million in grants to help communities with projects in high-crash areas, NHTSA said.

Estimates from the agency generally are close to the final numbers, which for 2022 will be released next spring.

Data showed a 12% increase in fatal crashes involving at least one distracted driver, with 3,522 people killed. That prompted the agency to kick off a $5 million advertising campaign in an effort to keep drivers focused on the road. Agency officials said such cases likely are under-reported by police.

People are driving more as the coronavirus pandemic wanes, with miles traveled increasing almost 1% over 2021, NHTSA said.

Next Up In News
Beth Murphy, owner of Murphy’s Bleachers and friend of Eddie Vedder, Bonnie Hunt and occasional thorn in side of Cubs, dead at 68
Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield badly hurt in bike tour in Southern Illinois
In closing arguments, feds hammer at ‘stunning’ stream of benefits to Madigan while defense calls bribery charges ‘collateral damage’
Victory — for now — at Northwest Side church after Vatican appeal
Lori Lightfoot campaign contributor Carmen Rossi to pay $5,000 fine for violating lobbying rules
Chicago Fire Fighters Union Local 2 elects new president
The Latest
White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn reacts during his start against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on April 24, 2023 in Toronto. (Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox’ losing streak hits five with loss to Blue Jays
Lance Lynn gave up four runs after two outs in the fourth inning after being staked to a 2-0 lead, and the Sox’ lineup mustered only three hits — none after the fifth inning.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Wrigley Field rooftop owners George Loukas, owner of Cubby Bear, Sports Corner and Vines, left, and Beth Murphy, owner of Murphy’s Bleachers, at a community meeting in 2013. She understood the relationship between the neighborhood and the Cubs and advocated for the neighborhood.
Obituaries
Beth Murphy, owner of Murphy’s Bleachers and friend of Eddie Vedder, Bonnie Hunt and occasional thorn in side of Cubs, dead at 68
Beth Murphy loved the Cubs, but she did not fear opposing the team when it came to the interests of businesses and residents in the area, where she was beloved, respected.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers went 25-5 against the Bears during his tenure with the Packers.
Bears
Goodbye and good riddance to Aaron Rodgers
The Bears can sleep easier now that the Packers have traded Rodgers to the Jets.
By Rick Telander
 
Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Illinois, said he won’t invite U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about ties to billionaire Harlan Crow.
Editorials
Durbin must invite Clarence Thomas to testify about gifts, free travel from Harlan Crow
If Thomas doesn’t show up to testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee about his ties to the Republican billionaire Crow, make the declination part of the rapidly growing record against the Supreme Court justice.
By CST Editorial Board
 
265070280_10158365981735318_4594208708647028500_n.jpg
Transportation
Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield badly hurt in bike tour in Southern Illinois
John Greenfield, an avid cyclist, was struck by a pipe falling from a passing pickup truck in downstate Marion and placed in a medically-induced coma.
By Sun-Times Wire
 